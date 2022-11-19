During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked whether CM Punk had asked him to move Colt Cabana from AEW to ROH earlier this year. Colt’s contract wasn’t going to be renewed until the AEW locker room came to bat for him. Punk is in talks about AEW buying out his contract after he ripped Cabana and The Elite at the All Out media scrum.

2 DAYS AGO