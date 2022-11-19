Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Foxtel In Australia To Get Its Own 24/7 WWE Channel, Asuka’s Latest Vlog, More
Foxtel in Australia will be getting its own 24/7 WWE channel. The channel will debut on December 6th and it will feature all the WWE premium live events:. You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she checks out Little Toky in Los Angeles, CA:. A...
ewrestlingnews.com
Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Moved To FS1
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is once again slated to air on FS1 instead of FOX. Pwinsider is reporting that the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 PM EST that night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jade Cargill’s Feud With Bow Wow To Continue On Tomorrow’s Dynamite
The online feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and hip hop star Bow Wow spilled over into real life over the weekend. Now, it looks like it will continue tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that as part of tomorrow night’s Dynamite lineup, we will get an update...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Reacts To Being The Largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Ever
Newly-crowned NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald to discuss being the largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in the history of the company, wearing the title when he appears on FOX News’ Gutfield, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk & Colt Cabana
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked whether CM Punk had asked him to move Colt Cabana from AEW to ROH earlier this year. Colt’s contract wasn’t going to be renewed until the AEW locker room came to bat for him. Punk is in talks about AEW buying out his contract after he ripped Cabana and The Elite at the All Out media scrum.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Discusses Licensing Kansas’ Song For AEW Full Gear
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, Tony Khan commented on reaching out to the band Kansas to license their song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ for The Elite’s entrance. The AEW President believes there’s a “good chance” the company will be using it again in the future. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T On Which Direction He Thinks AEW Should Go After Full Gear
During the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his opinion about AEW’s future after All Out and Full Gear. The five-time WCW champion believes the attention needs to be drawn away from the backstage drama and targeted more on the in-ring product. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending Return To TV
A new report indicates that a major WWE Superstar could be making their return to WWE television very soon. According to Fightful, Becky Lynch will return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has held her out of action since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch wasn’t able to resume...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/21/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women’s Champion...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Provides Updates On Hangman Page, Adam Cole, Miro, & Andrade El Idolo
AEW President Tony Khan provided several updates on Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. As many of you are aware, both Cole and Page are out with concussions, while Miro and El Idolo have been off TV in recent months.
ewrestlingnews.com
MLW Posts Video Editor Position, Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (Video)
Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking for an editor for its video packages. The promotion posted the following listing:. “Do you like to make mini movies showcasing emotionally driven rivalries? MLW is looking for a package video editor who is versatile in a post-production environment. This position is responsible for designing and building multiple packages every week for MLW’s weekly TV series. Short-form storytelling is the essence of the position.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces Symphony Series II Release For December
All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release today, announcing the upcoming release of AEW Symphony: Series II:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. — Classical Crossover EP Features Unique Interpretations of Iconic AEW Entrance Themes, Led and Arranged by AEW In-house Producer Mikey Rukus...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Explains Why He Booked Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about why he recently booked Colt Cabana to face off against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, and whether it was a parting shot at CM Punk. Of course, there have been some rumors that CM Punk went...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Goes On Epic Rant During Post-AEW Full Gear Media Scrum
MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event to become the new AEW World Champion. True to form, the Salt of the Earth invaded the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum and went off on everyone in the room, Tony Khan, and others. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down In Tears After WWE Crown Jewel Match
Bianca Belair was overcome with emotion after competing at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 earlier this month. At WWE’s latest event in Riyadh, Belair retained the RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match. While speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Belair spoke about being able...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Believes Nick Aldis Has A Much Bigger Future As Himself
During the latest edition of “Foley Is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on former NWA Champion Nick Aldis and how hilarious he is in real-life. Additionally, Foley commented on wanting to see Aldis just be himself going forward. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News: FTR Get Nostalgic, Lashley Gets Interviewed, GCW News
In a post on his Twitter account, Dax Harwood recalled FTR’s rematch against The Young Bucks that took place back in April on AEW Dynamite. FTR defended their ROH Tag Team Titles against the Bucks in the matchup. Dax Harwood wrote the following on the match:. “Top 5 match...
ewrestlingnews.com
Renee Paquette’s Message To Jon Moxley: “Please Stop Licking People’s Blood”
AEW’s Renee Paquette loves getting to work with her husband Jon Moxley, though she wishes she could change some of his actions in the ring. Paquette debuted for AEW last month during the first episode of Dynamite in Toronto, over two years after leaving WWE. Appearing on Busted Open...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Presence At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Tony Khan would like to see AEW have a presence at Wrestle Kingdom. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he’s spoken with NJPW about working with each other on the show but most of AEW’s talent will likely be kept back for AEW Dynamite that same night in Seattle. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
The Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio, Reference AEW Dynamite In Chicago
Tomorrow night, AEW returns to Chicago, IL for the first time since All Out in September. As many fans will recall, the post-show melee that followed All Out led to several high-profile suspensions. CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks (among others) were all suspended following the brawl that took place backstage. So how will the Bucks be received when they visit the Second City tomorrow night?
