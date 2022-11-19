Read full article on original website
Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Moved To FS1
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is once again slated to air on FS1 instead of FOX. Pwinsider is reporting that the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 PM EST that night.
Tyrus Reacts To Being The Largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Ever
Newly-crowned NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald to discuss being the largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in the history of the company, wearing the title when he appears on FOX News’ Gutfield, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
MLW Posts Video Editor Position, Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (Video)
Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking for an editor for its video packages. The promotion posted the following listing:. “Do you like to make mini movies showcasing emotionally driven rivalries? MLW is looking for a package video editor who is versatile in a post-production environment. This position is responsible for designing and building multiple packages every week for MLW’s weekly TV series. Short-form storytelling is the essence of the position.
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Dream Opponent
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is lucky enough to have wrestled many of the top legends except for Randy Savage. The late WWE Hall of Famer is the dream opponent of the former WWE Champion. The Rock shared on Instagram that Savage would have been his overall dream match. He wrote,
Notes On Live Attendance & Gate For Full Gear, Estimated PPV Buys
Courtesy of Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, we have more details on the attendance for last night’s AEW Full Gear event. As previously reported, Tony Khan announced on Saturday morning that the live gate for the event officially crossed $1 million. It’s the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view event to do so this year.
AEW Announces Symphony Series II Release For December
All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release today, announcing the upcoming release of AEW Symphony: Series II:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. — Classical Crossover EP Features Unique Interpretations of Iconic AEW Entrance Themes, Led and Arranged by AEW In-house Producer Mikey Rukus...
MJF Goes On Epic Rant During Post-AEW Full Gear Media Scrum
MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event to become the new AEW World Champion. True to form, the Salt of the Earth invaded the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum and went off on everyone in the room, Tony Khan, and others. You can...
Penta El Zero Miedo Gifts NFL Star George Kittle Lucha Mask On MNF
AEW wrestler Penta El Zero Miedo appeared at the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. During the broadcast, Miedo gifted 49ers tight end and noted professional wrestling fan Greg Kittle a lucha mask. You can check out a video of the interaction below:. Even...
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk & Colt Cabana
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked whether CM Punk had asked him to move Colt Cabana from AEW to ROH earlier this year. Colt’s contract wasn’t going to be renewed until the AEW locker room came to bat for him. Punk is in talks about AEW buying out his contract after he ripped Cabana and The Elite at the All Out media scrum.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (11/22/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Carmelo Hayes. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
AEW Announces William Regal Segment For Wednesday’s Dynamite
AEW has announced that William Regal will explain why he turned on Jon Moxley to align himself with MJF at Full Gear during this week’s episode of Dynamite. At Full Gear 2022, MJF beat Moxley to become the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion after Regal gave him brass knuckles.
Tony Khan Provides Updates On Hangman Page, Adam Cole, Miro, & Andrade El Idolo
AEW President Tony Khan provided several updates on Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. As many of you are aware, both Cole and Page are out with concussions, while Miro and El Idolo have been off TV in recent months.
Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Presence At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Tony Khan would like to see AEW have a presence at Wrestle Kingdom. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he’s spoken with NJPW about working with each other on the show but most of AEW’s talent will likely be kept back for AEW Dynamite that same night in Seattle. He said,
The Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio, Reference AEW Dynamite In Chicago
Tomorrow night, AEW returns to Chicago, IL for the first time since All Out in September. As many fans will recall, the post-show melee that followed All Out led to several high-profile suspensions. CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks (among others) were all suspended following the brawl that took place backstage. So how will the Bucks be received when they visit the Second City tomorrow night?
Johnny Gargano Gets New Remixed Theme On WWE RAW
Johnny Gargano debuted a new theme song on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. On Monday night, Gargano came out to a remixed version of his song, “Rebel Heart,” prior to his match Omos. He was initially set to face off against The Miz, but Miz claimed...
Bryan Danielson Won’t Be A Full Time Wrestler For Much Longer
AEW’s Bryan Danielson doesn’t think he’ll be competing in the ring on a full-time basis for much longer. Danielson joined the promotion in September 2021 after parting ways with WWE earlier in the year. In 2016, Danielson was forced into retirement due to neck issues but would...
Tony Khan Explains Why He Booked Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about why he recently booked Colt Cabana to face off against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, and whether it was a parting shot at CM Punk. Of course, there have been some rumors that CM Punk went...
News On WWE Survivor Series, Baron Corbin’s Theme Song, More
You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playlist” below. This episode looks at historic moments from Survivor Series:. “Watch the most surprising moments in Survivor Series history, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, and more WWE Superstars, presented by Cricket Wireless.”. The official YouTube channel of “WWE...
Bryan Danielson Plans To End His Full-Time Wrestling Run In 2024, MJF Reacts
During his appearance on Ron Funches’ “One Fall” podcast, the American Dragon Bryan Danielson spoke about when he plans to end his run as a full-time competitor. Danielson stated that he plans to stop competing full-time by the time his AEW contract is up in 2024, a year that definitely holds a lot of interest for the new AEW World Champion MJF.
William Regal Discusses The Time The FCW Roster Was Stacked With Talent, More
Speaking on his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on the FCW talent roster being loaded at the time of Rollins, Moxley, Reigns, Sandow, Husky Harris, and others being on the brand, why he thought Damien Sandow was “magic,” and more. You can check...
