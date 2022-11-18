Read full article on original website
The nation's hope for a Thanksgiving reprieve is shattered by another tragic spate of gun violence
As the nation's psyche was shattered by yet another mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, the moments of terror recounted by Walmart employee Jessie Wilczewski -- who survived a Tuesday night attack that killed at least six people -- reflected the position of hopelessness where America once again finds itself when it comes to gun violence.
Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around
Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks up to meet...
Richest Consumers Should Stop Buying So Many Clothes, Says Report
LONDON — The richest consumers in countries such as the U.K., U.S. and Japan should only buy an average of five new fashion garments per year by 2030 to keep the 1.5°C climate target alive, says a new report set to be published Thursday. The report, “Unfit, Unfair, Unfashionable: Resizing Fashion for a Fair Consumption Space,” has been prepared by two Europe-based organizations, The Hot or Cool Institute and the Rapid Transition Alliance, ahead of the Black Friday sales.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The Hot or Cool Institute is...
'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said. The...
On this day in history, Nov. 24, 1874, the first commercially successful barbed wire is patented
The first commercially successful barbed wire was patented by an American farmer on Nov. 24, 1874. Joseph Farwell Glidden invented the effective product.
