Jackson, MS

WTOK-TV

Deion Sanders discusses preparations for SWAC championship game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State has its eyes on another SWAC Championship after defeating Alcorn State Saturday to move to 11-0 for the first time in school history. Tigers Head Coach Deion Sanders addressed the media this morning to discuss how JSU is preparing for the championship game without yet knowing its opponent.
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Woodard Named SWAC Women's Basketball Impact Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| Jackson State's Daja Woodard was named this week's Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Impact Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. Woodard contributed significantly on the road for the Tigers as the team defeated Texas Tech and Louisiana in its last two games of the Preseason Women's National Invitation Tournament. She posted 20 points, 17 rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and an assist.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Jackson State Makes History, While USM Loses 3rd In A Row

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Coming home from a close loss to Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss was still looking for their sixth win of the year, something not accomplished since 2019. This past Saturday, the Eagles hosted the South Alabama Jaguars, one of the top Sun Belt Conference football programs this season. Southern Miss was 0-2 in their rivalry against the Jaguars and were looking to fix that with a win. The USM Nasty Bunch Defense worked hard in the first quarter as the Eagles led the game 7-3. However, the Jags gained a 13-10 lead at halftime. Southern slowed down in the second half, allowing USA to score two more touchdowns, while the Eagles themselves settled for only one touchdown and a field goal, allowing South Alabama to leave Hattiesburg with a 27-20 win over the Golden Eagles.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Raymond native Jordan Marshall scored 40 points on Saturday

Raymond, Mississippi native Jordan Marshall helped Belhaven to an 80-72 win over Spalding on Saturday. Marshall scored 40 points and was named as the Collegiate Conference of the South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Belhaven will play again on Tuesday when they host the University of Dallas at...
RAYMOND, MS
gojsutigers.com

Hunter Named BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week

Jackson State football WR/ CB Travis Hunter was named BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week for his performance in the Tigers' 24-13 win at Alcorn Saturday. Hunter returned a second-quarter interception 44 yards for a touchdown and made a 19-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to power JSU football to its first 11-0 regular season in program history and second consecutive 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference record.
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Game Preview: Jackson State vs. Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Jackson State men's basketball team makes the trip to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan for the second game in the Indiana Hoosier Classic. JSU is coming off a 91-94 loss to Arkansas- Little Rock this past Sunday. The Tigers had four players score double...
ANN ARBOR, MI
gojsutigers.com

Big games from Young and Evans not enough for Jackson State

LITTLE ROCK, AR --Trace Young scored 24 points and Ken Evans added 20, but the Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Little Rock Trojans 94-91 on the road Sunday. The Tigers (0-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Young, who had 24 points. Evans tacked on 20 points, six rebounds and two steals and Jamarcus Jones helped out with 12 points and eight rebounds off of the bench.
JACKSON, MS
KTLO

Little Rock knocks off Jackson State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Myron Gardner’s 23 points helped Little Rock defeat Jackson State 94-91 on Sunday night. Gardner had nine rebounds for the Trojans (2-3). D.J. Smith added 18 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and they also had five assists. Deantoni Gordon shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WDAM-TV

JSU posts 1st-ever unbeaten football season

LORMAN, Miss. (WDAM) - Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter returned an interception for an early score and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that clinched Jackson State University’s 24-13 victory over archrival Alcorn State University Saturday. With the win, JSU (11-0, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) clinched the...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gators are calling for support on Friday night. Let’s pack the stands

Only four teams remain in the 5A state football championship series – and the Vicksburg Gators is one of them! This Friday, Nov. 25, the Vicksburg High School varsity football team will play in round 3 of the state playoff series. The Vicksburg Warren School District is calling all fans to attend the game this Friday.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Rail service connecting Dallas to Magnolia State? Leaders of this Mississippi city throw support behind plan

The city of Vicksburg is throwing its support behind the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s effort to secure federal funding for Louisiana’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program that envisions potential Amtrak passenger rail service for Vicksburg. The program is part of the Louisiana 2020 Rail...
VICKSBURG, MS
howafrica.com

Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi

Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
JACKSON, MS

