WTOK-TV
Deion Sanders discusses preparations for SWAC championship game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State has its eyes on another SWAC Championship after defeating Alcorn State Saturday to move to 11-0 for the first time in school history. Tigers Head Coach Deion Sanders addressed the media this morning to discuss how JSU is preparing for the championship game without yet knowing its opponent.
Deion Sanders, Jackson State Bests Eddie Robinson, Grambling's Early SWAC Record
Coach Prime has done what even Coach Robinson couldn't do in his first-three seasons in the SWAC.
gojsutigers.com
Woodard Named SWAC Women's Basketball Impact Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| Jackson State's Daja Woodard was named this week's Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Impact Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. Woodard contributed significantly on the road for the Tigers as the team defeated Texas Tech and Louisiana in its last two games of the Preseason Women's National Invitation Tournament. She posted 20 points, 17 rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and an assist.
mageenews.com
Jackson State Makes History, While USM Loses 3rd In A Row
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Coming home from a close loss to Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss was still looking for their sixth win of the year, something not accomplished since 2019. This past Saturday, the Eagles hosted the South Alabama Jaguars, one of the top Sun Belt Conference football programs this season. Southern Miss was 0-2 in their rivalry against the Jaguars and were looking to fix that with a win. The USM Nasty Bunch Defense worked hard in the first quarter as the Eagles led the game 7-3. However, the Jags gained a 13-10 lead at halftime. Southern slowed down in the second half, allowing USA to score two more touchdowns, while the Eagles themselves settled for only one touchdown and a field goal, allowing South Alabama to leave Hattiesburg with a 27-20 win over the Golden Eagles.
vicksburgnews.com
Raymond native Jordan Marshall scored 40 points on Saturday
Raymond, Mississippi native Jordan Marshall helped Belhaven to an 80-72 win over Spalding on Saturday. Marshall scored 40 points and was named as the Collegiate Conference of the South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Belhaven will play again on Tuesday when they host the University of Dallas at...
gojsutigers.com
Hunter Named BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week
Jackson State football WR/ CB Travis Hunter was named BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week for his performance in the Tigers' 24-13 win at Alcorn Saturday. Hunter returned a second-quarter interception 44 yards for a touchdown and made a 19-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to power JSU football to its first 11-0 regular season in program history and second consecutive 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference record.
gojsutigers.com
Game Preview: Jackson State vs. Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Jackson State men's basketball team makes the trip to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan for the second game in the Indiana Hoosier Classic. JSU is coming off a 91-94 loss to Arkansas- Little Rock this past Sunday. The Tigers had four players score double...
Overshadowed Michigan measures step forward vs. Jackson State
Right now, the Michigan men’s basketball team might be thankful there is so much attention on the school’s unbeaten football
gojsutigers.com
Big games from Young and Evans not enough for Jackson State
LITTLE ROCK, AR --Trace Young scored 24 points and Ken Evans added 20, but the Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Little Rock Trojans 94-91 on the road Sunday. The Tigers (0-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Young, who had 24 points. Evans tacked on 20 points, six rebounds and two steals and Jamarcus Jones helped out with 12 points and eight rebounds off of the bench.
MHSAA 6A South Championship: Brandon at Ocean Springs at a glance
JACKSON — Only four teams remain in each class in the 2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs as we head into the semifinal round this weekend. Today, we'll break down the 6A South matchup between preseason No. 1 Brandon and current No. 1 Ocean Springs. Brandon BulldogsRecord: 11-1Head coach: Sam Williams ...
KTLO
Little Rock knocks off Jackson State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Myron Gardner’s 23 points helped Little Rock defeat Jackson State 94-91 on Sunday night. Gardner had nine rebounds for the Trojans (2-3). D.J. Smith added 18 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and they also had five assists. Deantoni Gordon shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.
WDAM-TV
JSU posts 1st-ever unbeaten football season
LORMAN, Miss. (WDAM) - Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter returned an interception for an early score and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that clinched Jackson State University’s 24-13 victory over archrival Alcorn State University Saturday. With the win, JSU (11-0, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) clinched the...
mississippiscoreboard.com
COACH DOUG GOODWIN, JACKSON PREP DEFEAT THREE-TIME DEFENDING STATE CHAMPION MRA FOR MAIS CLASS 6A STATE TITLE 21-14
Photos by Chris Todd, Robert Smith, Brad Bridges and Brandon Jackson. Alabama High School Hall of Fame coach Doug Goodwin arrived at Jackson Prep earlier this year and his goal was to win a state championship for the Patriots. Consider it done. Jackson Prep senior quarterback Paxton Thompson completed two...
vicksburgnews.com
Gators are calling for support on Friday night. Let’s pack the stands
Only four teams remain in the 5A state football championship series – and the Vicksburg Gators is one of them! This Friday, Nov. 25, the Vicksburg High School varsity football team will play in round 3 of the state playoff series. The Vicksburg Warren School District is calling all fans to attend the game this Friday.
CBS Sports
How to watch Little Rock vs. Jackson State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Jackson State 0-2; Little Rock 1-3 The Little Rock Trojans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Jackson State Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Jack Stephens Center. Little Rock is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
Rail service connecting Dallas to Magnolia State? Leaders of this Mississippi city throw support behind plan
The city of Vicksburg is throwing its support behind the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s effort to secure federal funding for Louisiana’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program that envisions potential Amtrak passenger rail service for Vicksburg. The program is part of the Louisiana 2020 Rail...
howafrica.com
Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi
Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ends Jackson water crisis state of emergency
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an Executive Order Tuesday officially ending the state of emergency in the city of Jackson and surrounding areas that receive water from the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Reeves declared the State of Emergency in late August, with a nearly month-long...
Man arrested for fatal shooting during dice game in Mississippi
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, November 20 in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said 25-year-old Johnny Lee House, of Camden, was arrested on Monday, November 21. House was charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher […]
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
