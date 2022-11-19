Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Coming home from a close loss to Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss was still looking for their sixth win of the year, something not accomplished since 2019. This past Saturday, the Eagles hosted the South Alabama Jaguars, one of the top Sun Belt Conference football programs this season. Southern Miss was 0-2 in their rivalry against the Jaguars and were looking to fix that with a win. The USM Nasty Bunch Defense worked hard in the first quarter as the Eagles led the game 7-3. However, the Jags gained a 13-10 lead at halftime. Southern slowed down in the second half, allowing USA to score two more touchdowns, while the Eagles themselves settled for only one touchdown and a field goal, allowing South Alabama to leave Hattiesburg with a 27-20 win over the Golden Eagles.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO