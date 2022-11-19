Read full article on original website
Robert Kevin Hodges, 52
On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
James Harvey Seal, 97
James Harvey Seale died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home. Harvey was...
Robert Earl Reed, 66
Robert Earl Reed, 66, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 near Winona. Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements and will post the details when finalized by the family.
George Howard Caffey, 76
George Howard Caffey, 76, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Mississippi in Oxford. A memorial service will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home followed by a private family inurnment at Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 P.M. prior to the service.
The Last of the The Greatest – Panola’s lone surviving combat veteran of WW II laid to rest
On a cold, but sunny, Tuesday afternoon, family and friends of Harvey Seale gathered at Batesville Magnolia Cemetery to pay final respects at the interment service for the Marine veteran widely believed to be the last WWII participant still living in Panola County. The Batesville native had been in declining...
