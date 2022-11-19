ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In An All Red Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03w39N_0jGmqXlp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OV4Je_0jGmqXlp00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty


Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene in New York City this week giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute all red look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance in Soho, New York donning an all red look from Magda Butrym. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore the red look from the designer brand to perfection which featured a cut out midriff to show off her rock solid abs. She paired with  silver heels and minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a slicked back bun and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

The beauty was spotted on photographer Shakira McQueen’s Instagram page, as she strutted her stuff in the fashionable look. “Its Always A Great Night When Lori Is In Town

Shot By Me .

#loriharvey” she captioned the post.

Check out the fashionable post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shakira McQueen (@yourlovediaryy)

Miss Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks because all of her fits are absolutely top notch, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'

The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy