US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Official: 19 Cuban migrants come ashore in Florida Keys
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – Federal agents responded after 19 Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, an official with the U.S. Border Patrol said. In a tweet, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the agency’s Miami sector, said the migrants landed in Key Colony Beach.
Greece: Migrant boat had sailed from Libya with 483 people
Greek authorities say a dilapidated fishing boat crammed with migrants that was towed to port after losing steering in rough seas south of Crete this week, had been carrying a total of 483 people
‘They are in despair’: Rev. Reginald Jean-Mary makes a plea for Haitian migrants
LITTLE HAITI, Fla. – Rev. Reginald Jean-Mary said it pained him to learn that about 200 migrants from Haiti had ventured into the high seas in a small sailboat to reach the Florida Keys. Jean-Mary, of the Notre Dame D’Haiti Catholic Church in Miami’s Little Haiti, is aware of...
