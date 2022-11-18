ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Hospitals Set Up Tents to Treat Children for RSV

A surging respiratory virus is causing unprecedented levels of hospitalizations for children nationwide and in the Bay Area and the outbreak has some local hospitals setting up tents to handle the load. At UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and at its facility in Oakland, tents have gone up for treatment of...
OAKLAND, CA
KRCB 104.9

Police say surveillance tech offers them more tools but Sebastopol has placed a high bar for approval

photo credit: Courtesy of Thomas R Machnitzki/Wikimedia Police surveillance tech has been met with push back around the Bay Area - this week Sebastopol added itself to the list of cities putting greater scrutiny on the controversial technology.   A 2020 audit of Sebastopol’s police department raised the question of whether the city’s values were reflected in its policing policies. Two years on the city has moved to insure greater transparency and public oversight of any potential use of surveillance technology.   Sebastopol’s new police chief Ron Nelson addressed the aim of the new city policy.   "It's to essentially prevent and protect our citizens from...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Order Free COVID-19 Test Kits from the County for the Holidays

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 19, 2022) — Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household. To order fill out this online form or calling 833-829-2626. Each kit contains two test. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Police to Step Up Patrols in Marina, Palace of Fine Arts, After Armed Robbery Incidents

More police will be posted around the Palace of Fine Arts and Chestnut Street after brazen armed robbery attempts outside the venue earlier this month. “My number one priority as the District 2 Supervisor is to keep residents and visitors safe, and to make sure that small businesses can thrive,” Supervisor Catherine Stefani said in a Monday press release. “Every day I hear from San Franciscans who are concerned about crime in our city, and I take this issue extremely seriously.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area COVID-19 status: Here are the latest updates

(BCN) — The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Monday evening include: Transmission of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is increasing statewide simultaneously and could lead to overwhelmed hospitals this winter, one of the state’s top health officials said Thursday. COVID test positivity and case rates have climbed by […]
thesfnews.com

Homeless Shelter Accused Of Mishandling Public Money

SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco non-profit dedicated to helping eradicate homelessness is accused of mishandling public money, housing and shelters for the population that they serve. The City’s Controller’s Office released an audit on Thursday, November 17, titled “The City Must Determine Whether United Council of Human Services Should Continue...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash

Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands of ecstasy pills seized in Pittsburg drug bust

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands of MDMA (ecstasy) pills and a quantity of marijuana were seized by officers with the Pittsburg Police Department Special Investigations Unit recently, according to a post from the department. The post, accompanied by the headline “Not Leftover Halloween Candy!” included a photo of what appear to be several large bags […]
PITTSBURG, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Agencies Helping Laid-Off Workers

Bay Area agencies are stepping up to help laid-off workers land on their feet. The San Pablo Economic Development Corporation is helping close to 100 workers recently laid off find jobs. The agency's executive director, Leslay Choy, said the corporation met with a majority of Hello Fresh employees on their last day of work outside of company's Richmond facility.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Police department offers catalytic converter theft prevention kit

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise — California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft cases with over 10,000 […]
SAN MATEO, CA

