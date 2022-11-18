photo credit: Courtesy of Thomas R Machnitzki/Wikimedia Police surveillance tech has been met with push back around the Bay Area - this week Sebastopol added itself to the list of cities putting greater scrutiny on the controversial technology. A 2020 audit of Sebastopol’s police department raised the question of whether the city’s values were reflected in its policing policies. Two years on the city has moved to insure greater transparency and public oversight of any potential use of surveillance technology. Sebastopol’s new police chief Ron Nelson addressed the aim of the new city policy. "It's to essentially prevent and protect our citizens from...

SEBASTOPOL, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO