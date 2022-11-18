The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO