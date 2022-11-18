ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
woay.com

FEMA COVID 19 reimbursement exceeds $4 billion in Mid Atlantic States

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided over $4 billion to Region 3 states and the District of Columbia for costs related to saving lives and protecting communities from COVID-19. Region 3 includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Local partners, state partners,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cape Gazette

DelDOT in process of updating Route 1 plan

The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Clean hydrogen hubs coming to Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County is about to get a whole lot cleaner. Thanks to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package that passed about a year ago. With this funding, the area will be getting clean hydrogen hubs which will in turn reduce carbon emissions. DART buses will start to run on this clean energy.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 20, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Interest rises in A.I. duPont going green to stem enrollment drop Bridgewater Jewelry: 5 generations, 140 drama-studded years Colonial surprise: Reading scores higher after COVID Planners want to put 12-acre park on top of I-95 Culture Want a low-digit surf fishing plate? Bids start ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware Covid case count declines for 4th straight month

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported that the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have remained low over the same time period. Average new positive cases are lowest in Kent County, with Sussex...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Driftwood Motel outside Lewes closes after 44 years

There are several large hotels planned or under construction in and around the Cape Region. However, a few small, one-level motels have recently closed or changed ownership. On southbound Route 1, outside Lewes, the Driftwood Motel has closed after 44 years. Located on two lots between Tenley Court shopping center...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex Realtors seek volunteer shoppers Nov. 29

Sussex Strong, the Sussex County Association of Realtors Community Service Foundation, has raised $45,000 to help children in need in Sussex County. This year’s shopping day will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Walmart in Rehoboth Beach. Organizers are seeking volunteers to shop and help put together new clothes, shoes and a toy for each of the kids on this year’s list of families in need.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Millions in unemployment benefits improperly allocated, state audit finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A state audit of Maryland's unemployment benefits system found millions of dollars of benefits were improperly allocated during the pandemic. The audit covered April 17, 2017, through November 15, 2020. Division of Unemployment Insurance operations were greatly impacted due to the COVID pandemic, the Department of...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Dover AFB Issues 2022 State of the Base Report

DOVER, Del.- The state of the Dover Air Force Base is strong, and that's good news for people across Delmarva. Dover Air Force leaders shared their annual report with community members Monday morning at the State of the Base briefing. The breakfast briefing took place at 8 a.m., Nov. 21,...
DOVER, DE
Town Square LIVE News

State to honor school workers who keep systems running

The 20 individuals who have been named as Educational Support Professionals of the Year are the “glue that keeps our schools together.” “Educating kids through teachers is the goal and the mission of schools,” said John Marinucci, executive director of the Delaware School Board Association, “but the support folks handle all the things that have to take place around the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

School District class size waivers moving through

Schools up and down the First State are in the process of asking their district school boards to allow them to put more than 22 students in elementary school classes. The class waivers process has a Dec. 1 deadline for the boards to submit any approvals to the state Department of Education. In past weeks, Seaford, Appoquinimink and Colonial are ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Auction of Low-Digit Surf Fishing Plates Begins Tuesday

DNREC’s annual auction of low-digit surf fishing plates begins at 9am on Tuesday at usgovbid.com. Bidders will have the option to bid on 15 tag – including numbers 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488 and on eight choice categories ranging from tags 51 to 9999 – and in the choice categories – the highest bidder in each range can choose a number if it’s not already sold within that category. Proceeds from the auction benefit Delaware State Parks.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy