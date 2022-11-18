Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Delaware deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks nine days away
Only nine days remain for eligible residents of Delaware to submit their applications for relief checks worth up to $300.
FEMA COVID 19 reimbursement exceeds $4 billion in Mid Atlantic States
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided over $4 billion to Region 3 states and the District of Columbia for costs related to saving lives and protecting communities from COVID-19. Region 3 includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Local partners, state partners,...
DelDOT in process of updating Route 1 plan
The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
Clean hydrogen hubs coming to Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County is about to get a whole lot cleaner. Thanks to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package that passed about a year ago. With this funding, the area will be getting clean hydrogen hubs which will in turn reduce carbon emissions. DART buses will start to run on this clean energy.
Delaware food pantries grapple with rising food costs amid holiday giving season
DELAWARE – “We really need the help because we want to help as many people as we can,” Snarsky said. Yet rising food costs are making that task difficult for organizations like the Food Bank of Delaware. Operations Director John Snarsky says they’ve seen quite a dip...
Union to teachers: Pressure compensation panel for ‘action now’
Delaware’s teacher union is calling for educators and specialists to flood the Monday, Dec. 12, meeting of a teacher pay committee to pressure its members into giving raises to teachers this year instead of waiting for two years. The Public Education Compensation Committee voted last week to stick to a timeline that allows it to wait until Nov. 15, 2023, ... Read More
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 20, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Interest rises in A.I. duPont going green to stem enrollment drop Bridgewater Jewelry: 5 generations, 140 drama-studded years Colonial surprise: Reading scores higher after COVID Planners want to put 12-acre park on top of I-95 Culture Want a low-digit surf fishing plate? Bids start ... Read More
Delaware Covid case count declines for 4th straight month
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported that the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have remained low over the same time period. Average new positive cases are lowest in Kent County, with Sussex...
Driftwood Motel outside Lewes closes after 44 years
There are several large hotels planned or under construction in and around the Cape Region. However, a few small, one-level motels have recently closed or changed ownership. On southbound Route 1, outside Lewes, the Driftwood Motel has closed after 44 years. Located on two lots between Tenley Court shopping center...
3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
Sussex Realtors seek volunteer shoppers Nov. 29
Sussex Strong, the Sussex County Association of Realtors Community Service Foundation, has raised $45,000 to help children in need in Sussex County. This year’s shopping day will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Walmart in Rehoboth Beach. Organizers are seeking volunteers to shop and help put together new clothes, shoes and a toy for each of the kids on this year’s list of families in need.
Millions in unemployment benefits improperly allocated, state audit finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A state audit of Maryland's unemployment benefits system found millions of dollars of benefits were improperly allocated during the pandemic. The audit covered April 17, 2017, through November 15, 2020. Division of Unemployment Insurance operations were greatly impacted due to the COVID pandemic, the Department of...
Delaware's Annual Low Digit Surf Fishing License Plate Auction Set for Tuesday
DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will be auctioning off low digit surf fishing license plates on Tuesday. The state is auctioning off just 15 low digit surf fishing tags. Numbers will include 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488, and eight “choice” categories, ranging...
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
Dover AFB Issues 2022 State of the Base Report
DOVER, Del.- The state of the Dover Air Force Base is strong, and that's good news for people across Delmarva. Dover Air Force leaders shared their annual report with community members Monday morning at the State of the Base briefing. The breakfast briefing took place at 8 a.m., Nov. 21,...
State to honor school workers who keep systems running
The 20 individuals who have been named as Educational Support Professionals of the Year are the “glue that keeps our schools together.” “Educating kids through teachers is the goal and the mission of schools,” said John Marinucci, executive director of the Delaware School Board Association, “but the support folks handle all the things that have to take place around the ... Read More
School District class size waivers moving through
Schools up and down the First State are in the process of asking their district school boards to allow them to put more than 22 students in elementary school classes. The class waivers process has a Dec. 1 deadline for the boards to submit any approvals to the state Department of Education. In past weeks, Seaford, Appoquinimink and Colonial are ... Read More
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
Auction of Low-Digit Surf Fishing Plates Begins Tuesday
DNREC’s annual auction of low-digit surf fishing plates begins at 9am on Tuesday at usgovbid.com. Bidders will have the option to bid on 15 tag – including numbers 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488 and on eight choice categories ranging from tags 51 to 9999 – and in the choice categories – the highest bidder in each range can choose a number if it’s not already sold within that category. Proceeds from the auction benefit Delaware State Parks.
Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
