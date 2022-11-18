Dierks Bentley on stage at the Shriners Children’s Celebration of the Century on the field at Minute Maid Park. What: Shriners Children’s Celebration of a Century gala. PC Moment: Multi-platinum country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley kept the rocking crowd of 1,000 entertained for a full 90-minute concert with boot scootin’ welcome on the covered outfield. No tromping infield, which was protectively fenced off. With the Houston Astros having won the World Series only a week or so prior, guests were giddy with baseball spirit taking selfies in the dugout with its MLB World Series signs. For all the fun the event did plenty of good, raising more than $1.5 million for the nonprofit that since its founding in 1922 has treated more than 1.5 million children.

