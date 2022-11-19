Read full article on original website
Foxtel In Australia To Get Its Own 24/7 WWE Channel, Asuka’s Latest Vlog, More
Foxtel in Australia will be getting its own 24/7 WWE channel. The channel will debut on December 6th and it will feature all the WWE premium live events:. You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she checks out Little Toky in Los Angeles, CA:. A...
Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Moved To FS1
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is once again slated to air on FS1 instead of FOX. Pwinsider is reporting that the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 PM EST that night.
Jade Cargill’s Feud With Bow Wow To Continue On Tomorrow’s Dynamite
The online feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and hip hop star Bow Wow spilled over into real life over the weekend. Now, it looks like it will continue tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that as part of tomorrow night’s Dynamite lineup, we will get an update...
WWE NXT Results for November 22, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Dream Opponent
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is lucky enough to have wrestled many of the top legends except for Randy Savage. The late WWE Hall of Famer is the dream opponent of the former WWE Champion. The Rock shared on Instagram that Savage would have been his overall dream match. He wrote,
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Photographer Bob Mulrenin
The wrestling world lost one of its veteran photographers on Saturday, as Bob Mulrenin passed away. Pwinsider reports that Mulrenin, who regularly shot photos for WWE, AEW, and Impact, as well as indie events and conventions, passed on Saturday evening after a fight with cancer. The site notes that Mulrenin...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/21/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women’s Champion...
William Regal Reveals How Jon Moxley Came Across His Radar, More
During the latest episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on how he came across Jon Moxley, how well the former AEW World Champion did during his showcase promo, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On he and...
AEW Announces William Regal Segment For Wednesday’s Dynamite
AEW has announced that William Regal will explain why he turned on Jon Moxley to align himself with MJF at Full Gear during this week’s episode of Dynamite. At Full Gear 2022, MJF beat Moxley to become the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion after Regal gave him brass knuckles.
Santino Marella Provides An Update On Arianna Grace’s Recovery
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace is currently out of action with an injury. Grace is the daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella. During a recent appearance on the “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” Marella provided an update on his daughter’s recovery from the injury, his occasional work in WWE NXT, and more.
eWrestlingNews Is Looking To Hire Wrestling Writers & TV Coverage Reporters!
EWrestlingNews is looking to bring on some more writers to take on breaking news reporting and live television results coverage. If you’re passionate about WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, MLW, GCW and/or all the other promotions out there and are interested in becoming a writer for the site, we’d love to hear from you.
MJF Goes On Epic Rant During Post-AEW Full Gear Media Scrum
MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event to become the new AEW World Champion. True to form, the Salt of the Earth invaded the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum and went off on everyone in the room, Tony Khan, and others. You can...
The Dates For PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Revealed, NWA Powerrr Lineup
The dates for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG) Battle of Los Angeles tournament have been announced. The company took to Twitter on Monday night to announce that the 2023 version of the tournament will take place on January 7th and 8th. AEW wrestler Daniel Garcia won last year’s tournament....
Tony Khan Explains Why He Booked Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about why he recently booked Colt Cabana to face off against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, and whether it was a parting shot at CM Punk. Of course, there have been some rumors that CM Punk went...
News On WWE Survivor Series, Baron Corbin’s Theme Song, More
You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playlist” below. This episode looks at historic moments from Survivor Series:. “Watch the most surprising moments in Survivor Series history, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, and more WWE Superstars, presented by Cricket Wireless.”. The official YouTube channel of “WWE...
Bryan Danielson Isn’t Focused On Chasing Championships, Wants To Help Younger Talent
Speaking on the “One Fall with Ron Funches” podcast, AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson commented on being able to mentor some of the younger talent in All Elite Wrestling. While he enjoys performing on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, he would be totally fine with working matches on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He said,
Tony Khan Isn’t Interested In Making Ring Of Honor A YouTube Series
Tony Khan isn’t interested in making Ring of Honor a YouTube series – at least not yet. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he believes the Ring of Honor brand is valuable enough that it can get its own TV series. While Khan...
Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Presence At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Tony Khan would like to see AEW have a presence at Wrestle Kingdom. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he’s spoken with NJPW about working with each other on the show but most of AEW’s talent will likely be kept back for AEW Dynamite that same night in Seattle. He said,
Ex-WWE Referee Scott Armstrong Lands A New Gig, MLW News & Notes
Main Event Wrestling sent out a press release today, announcing that former WWE referee Scott Armstrong will be working for the company in a backstage capacity. You can check out the official announcement below:. Scott Armstrong to join Main Event Wrestling. Scott Armstrong joins Main Event Wrestling in a backstage...
The Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio, Reference AEW Dynamite In Chicago
Tomorrow night, AEW returns to Chicago, IL for the first time since All Out in September. As many fans will recall, the post-show melee that followed All Out led to several high-profile suspensions. CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks (among others) were all suspended following the brawl that took place backstage. So how will the Bucks be received when they visit the Second City tomorrow night?
