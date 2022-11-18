ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

247Sports

2024 priority target Mason Dossett updates his recruitment

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Mason Dossett is shouldering a bigger load for the Fort Bend Ridge Point offense. The Houston area speedster has earned accolades on the track, and he's helping his team earn playoff wins on both sides of the ball playing receiver and cornerback. In the first round of the playoffs, Dossett dealt with cramps all night but fought through to contribute to the Panthers upset of Katy Tompkins, catching the walk-off two point conversion that sent the Falcons home in double overtime.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

UH men's basketball team moves up to No. 2 in country

HOUSTON — Houston opened the season at No. 3, its highest preseason ranking since 1983. The Cougars hit another high mark since the Phi Slama Jama era, moving up a spot to No. 2 this week. Houston opened the season with four straight blowouts and made a statement in...
HOUSTON, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Theorin Randle, 2023 DL from Texas, announces B1G commitment

Theorin Randle is a 6-foot-1, 282-pound defensive lineman from the Houston area. The 3-star recruit originally committed to Washington State on July 6. However, Minnesota found itself in pursuit of the Texan. The Golden Gophers extended an offer on Sep. 9, and Randle ultimately de-committed from Washington State on Oct. 27. Weeks later, he found himself in Minneapolis for an official visit, and on Sunday, he announced that he had committed to the program:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
uhcougars.com

Volleyball Finishes Undefeated at Home in Regular Season

HOUSTON – The No. 23 University of Houston volleyball team continued its winning ways this conference season, defeating SMU, 3-1, at the Fertitta Center in front of 1,301 fans on Sunday afternoon. The victory completes an undefeated home schedule that saw the Cougars post a 14-0 record at the Fertitta Center.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

The Earl of COM

In a sleeping bag, under the Virginia night sky, with the temperature at 13 degrees, Earl Alexander made up his mind he needed to go to college. His role in the sleeping bag was honorable, as he was in training with the US Army at Fort Lee, but it was not the life he wanted for his forever adult journey.
LA MARQUE, TX
LoneStar 92

Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team

Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston Apartment Market Slides

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) –The Houston apartment market declined during the third quarter of 2022, says the latest multifamily report from Colliers. “Demand for multifamily housing slowed between quarters, recording 743 units of net absorption [in Q3] compared to 3,322 the previous quarter,” says the analysis from Colliers. The loss from Q2 to Q3 registers as an alarming decrease of 78 percent.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: November 21 to 27, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, November 21 through Sunday, November 27, 2022. This week, hear soundtrack tunes from a horror legend, get into the holiday spirit with a slate of post-Thanksgiving shows, take in a free night of Tejano at Discovery Green, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX

