2024 priority target Mason Dossett updates his recruitment
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Mason Dossett is shouldering a bigger load for the Fort Bend Ridge Point offense. The Houston area speedster has earned accolades on the track, and he's helping his team earn playoff wins on both sides of the ball playing receiver and cornerback. In the first round of the playoffs, Dossett dealt with cramps all night but fought through to contribute to the Panthers upset of Katy Tompkins, catching the walk-off two point conversion that sent the Falcons home in double overtime.
Houston Cougars earn No. 1 spot in Basketball Power Index after road win at Oregon
It's early, but this should raise their profile toward their goal of making it to the Final Four in H-Town next spring.
UH men's basketball team moves up to No. 2 in country
HOUSTON — Houston opened the season at No. 3, its highest preseason ranking since 1983. The Cougars hit another high mark since the Phi Slama Jama era, moving up a spot to No. 2 this week. Houston opened the season with four straight blowouts and made a statement in...
saturdaytradition.com
Theorin Randle, 2023 DL from Texas, announces B1G commitment
Theorin Randle is a 6-foot-1, 282-pound defensive lineman from the Houston area. The 3-star recruit originally committed to Washington State on July 6. However, Minnesota found itself in pursuit of the Texan. The Golden Gophers extended an offer on Sep. 9, and Randle ultimately de-committed from Washington State on Oct. 27. Weeks later, he found himself in Minneapolis for an official visit, and on Sunday, he announced that he had committed to the program:
uhcougars.com
Volleyball Finishes Undefeated at Home in Regular Season
HOUSTON – The No. 23 University of Houston volleyball team continued its winning ways this conference season, defeating SMU, 3-1, at the Fertitta Center in front of 1,301 fans on Sunday afternoon. The victory completes an undefeated home schedule that saw the Cougars post a 14-0 record at the Fertitta Center.
houstoniannews.com
Despite disappointing end, there is a new beginning in Sam Houston football
The final whistle was blown at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on a gloomy afternoon. It was a bitter-sweet moment. It was an end to an era of Sam Houston Bearkat football. But it was also the beginning of another era. The Bearkats lost their regular season finale Saturday to the...
Resident outside of Houston $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
Winning sure is fun, especially when it's your favorite football team like the Dallas Cowboys putting a stomping on the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but winning $1 million is a bit sweeter.
Oregon commits too many mistakes, upset bid thwarted by No. 3 Houston
Eugene, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks knew going into the game against No. 3 Houston that they'd have to play their best basketball to have a chance at the upset home win. They showed flashes of their best basketball, and for spurts, they hung with the Cougars. The problem that...
thepostnewspaper.net
The Earl of COM
In a sleeping bag, under the Virginia night sky, with the temperature at 13 degrees, Earl Alexander made up his mind he needed to go to college. His role in the sleeping bag was honorable, as he was in training with the US Army at Fort Lee, but it was not the life he wanted for his forever adult journey.
Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team
Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Apartment Market Slides
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) –The Houston apartment market declined during the third quarter of 2022, says the latest multifamily report from Colliers. “Demand for multifamily housing slowed between quarters, recording 743 units of net absorption [in Q3] compared to 3,322 the previous quarter,” says the analysis from Colliers. The loss from Q2 to Q3 registers as an alarming decrease of 78 percent.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: November 21 to 27, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, November 21 through Sunday, November 27, 2022. This week, hear soundtrack tunes from a horror legend, get into the holiday spirit with a slate of post-Thanksgiving shows, take in a free night of Tejano at Discovery Green, and more.
President of University of Houston Downtown has big plans for the 1st 18 months
Loren J. Blanchard is a Louisiana native who frequented Houston, TX with his family as a child. His father looked forward to celebrating the Astros games while Blanchard enjoyed trips to Astroworld. After many years and a 6-year stint in California, Blanchard is now the President of the University of Houston Downtown.
Houston LGBTQ bar implements higher safety measures in response to Colorado Springs Club Q shooting
What was once considered a safe haven in Colorado Springs for the LGBTQ+ community is now the scene of the latest mass shooting in America.
Why lining up for pies at Flying Saucer is a Thanksgiving tradition
People spend hours at Flying Saucer, bringing books, chairs, and making friends along the way.
Where to get Thanksgiving sandwiches with all the trimmings in Houston
Late-night snacking on meat and gravy leftovers is a Turkey Day tradition.
Richmond resident claims $1 million Powerball prize for ticket sold in Houston
RICHMOND, Texas — Someone in RICHmond is now RICH!. The Texas Lottery Commission said a Richmond resident has claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Nov. 7. The lucky winner chose to remain anonymous. The ticket was bought at C’s Speedy Mart on Bissonnet...
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
defendernetwork.com
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
