Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Related
suburbanchicagoland.com
Cook County Board Votes to Approve Commissioner Aguilar’s Proposal for a Helicopter
Cook County Board Votes to Approve Commissioner Aguilar’s Proposal for a Helicopter. The purchase of the Helicopter will help the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to improve public safety and to fight crime. On Thursday, November 17th, the Cook County Board of Commissioners voted overwhelmingly to approve Commissioner Frank...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cook County Second Installment property tax bills are now online
Cook County’s Second Installment property tax bills have been posted at cookcountytreasurer.com, where bills can be viewed, downloaded and paid with no added surcharge. “My office has finally received the figures to print 1.8 million property tax bills,” said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. “We have posted the bills online to accommodate homeowners impacted by the delay. A paper bill will be in your mailbox on or around the first of December.”
U. of C. to demolish last buildings in path of Cancer Center expansion
A lone island of residential buildings surrounded by the University of Chicago Medical Center is slated for demolition as the university moves forward with construction on its cancer center. The buildings, a small greystone two-unit and two larger brick apartments, are located at 5627-37 S. Maryland Ave. They’re the last...
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct Cases
Last week the Finance Committee of the Chicago City Council considered and approved settlements against 3 Chicago Police Officers being sued in misconduct cases, including case of 17 year old Michael Elam Jr., shot and killed by police when on his way to dinner with his girlfriend.
Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds
The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.
Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28.
thelansingjournal.com
Illinois launches letter-writing campaign to show support to veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (November 20, 2022) – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs launched the 2022 “Operation Rising Spirit,” campaign encouraging service organizations, schools, communities, and individuals to write letters of appreciation and support to veterans residing at the state veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County property tax bills posted online: Homeowners in for surprise, assessor warns
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County posted new property tax bills Tuesday morning. Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi warns many of the 1.8 million bills will be flat or higher, when he says they should lower for homeowners. A day before real estate tax bills are to be released online,...
Forest Park Review
Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, a Broadview classic
Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and...
Mayor Lightfoot, Buttigieg announce construction can start on new O'Hare airport terminals
Officials highlighted how the rebuild of O'Hare's major terminals will improve passenger experience with updated facilities and amenities, provide more gate flexibility, reduce wait times, reduce taxiing time and improve domestic and international connections.
suburbanchicagoland.com
CLE at Leving firm to focus on analyzing financial records to discover adverse party’s assets in Domestic Relations cases
CLE at Leving firm to focus on analyzing financial records to discover adverse party’s assets in Domestic Relations cases. The Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series on Monday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. CST at 19 S. LaSalle St. in Chicago.
Remains found in Lake County, Indiana identified as those of a woman missing since 2020
GRIFFITH, Ind. — Remains found in the water last month in Lake County, Indiana, have been identified as those of a woman who went missing in May 2020. According to Lake County Coroner David Pastrick, the remains of Dushawna Glover were found on Oct. 22 and identified on Nov. 14. The remains were found in […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
New Palos Hills salon adds to Harlem Avenue rejuvenation
The view of empty businesses along Harlem Avenue had frustrated Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett over the years. But when it appeared the most bleak, Kalid Baste and a group of relatives entered stating that they can rejuvenate the area just south of 103rd and Harlem and make it a destination point.
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
thelansingjournal.com
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops concert December 7–9
MUNSTER, Ind. (November 21, 2022) — The Northwest Indiana Symphony and conductor Kirk Muspratt will present their annual “Holiday Pops,” with three performances: Wednesday, December 7; Thursday, December 8; and Friday, December 9 — all at 7:30 pm at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville, Indiana. The concert will also feature the return of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus.
3 injured when car crashes into Food 4 Less in Crest Hill, employees say
Three people were injured when a car crashed into a grocery store in Crest Hill Tuesday.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Perfumania now open at Orland Square Mall
Florida-based Perfumania has opened its second south suburban store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store opened in late September, held its grand opening last month, and was the fifth Perfumania store in Illinois. Other stores are in Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Aurora, and Norridge. The chain was...
newsnationnow.com
After 114 years, jewelry store closing doors after robbery
(NewsNation) — Reichman Jewelers, based in Oak Lawn, Illinois, has been a family business that’s operated in some form since 1908. But after a violent robbery this past summer, they will be closing their shop and operating their business by appointment only. Co-owner Paul Stein appeared on NewsNation’s...
coalcitycourant.com
Custer Park man arrested in connection with man found dead in Kankakee County
A six month investigation into a body discovered in rural Kankakee County has culminated in the arrest of a Custer Park man for concelament of death. The Braidwood Police Department announced the arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 22. On May 7, Adam Watts, 44, of Custer Park was reported missing to...
Comments / 0