Lansing, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Cook County Second Installment property tax bills are now online

Cook County’s Second Installment property tax bills have been posted at cookcountytreasurer.com, where bills can be viewed, downloaded and paid with no added surcharge. “My office has finally received the figures to print 1.8 million property tax bills,” said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. “We have posted the bills online to accommodate homeowners impacted by the delay. A paper bill will be in your mailbox on or around the first of December.”
CBS Chicago

Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28. 
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Illinois launches letter-writing campaign to show support to veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (November 20, 2022) – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs launched the 2022 “Operation Rising Spirit,” campaign encouraging service organizations, schools, communities, and individuals to write letters of appreciation and support to veterans residing at the state veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy.
ILLINOIS STATE
Forest Park Review

Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, a Broadview classic

Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and...
BROADVIEW, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

CLE at Leving firm to focus on analyzing financial records to discover adverse party’s assets in Domestic Relations cases

CLE at Leving firm to focus on analyzing financial records to discover adverse party’s assets in Domestic Relations cases. The Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series on Monday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. CST at 19 S. LaSalle St. in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

New Palos Hills salon adds to Harlem Avenue rejuvenation

The view of empty businesses along Harlem Avenue had frustrated Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett over the years. But when it appeared the most bleak, Kalid Baste and a group of relatives entered stating that they can rejuvenate the area just south of 103rd and Harlem and make it a destination point.
PALOS HILLS, IL
multihousingnews.com

JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb

Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
CHICAGO, IL
1077 WRKR

Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
GARY, IN
thelansingjournal.com

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops concert December 7–9

MUNSTER, Ind. (November 21, 2022) — The Northwest Indiana Symphony and conductor Kirk Muspratt will present their annual “Holiday Pops,” with three performances: Wednesday, December 7; Thursday, December 8; and Friday, December 9 — all at 7:30 pm at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville, Indiana. The concert will also feature the return of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Perfumania now open at Orland Square Mall

Florida-based Perfumania has opened its second south suburban store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store opened in late September, held its grand opening last month, and was the fifth Perfumania store in Illinois. Other stores are in Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Aurora, and Norridge. The chain was...
ORLAND PARK, IL
newsnationnow.com

After 114 years, jewelry store closing doors after robbery

(NewsNation) — Reichman Jewelers, based in Oak Lawn, Illinois, has been a family business that’s operated in some form since 1908. But after a violent robbery this past summer, they will be closing their shop and operating their business by appointment only. Co-owner Paul Stein appeared on NewsNation’s...
OAK LAWN, IL

