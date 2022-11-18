Read full article on original website
Related
Risebit Announces a New Generation of Investment Platforms
These platforms will offer users various benefits, such as affordable interest rates, transparency, and security. Risebit will also release its cryptocurrency, Risecoin, which the community will use in the voting processes for investment projects. The Introduction of Intelligent Arbitrage. Intelligent arbitrage in the Risebit ecosystem allows users to always get...
Oryen Network with 140% profits amazes presale Investors, along with TAMA and DOGE holders
Keeping track of key investment moves in the cryptocurrency sector is crucial. Selecting a solid token has grown more complex, particularly in unpredictable markets. The news about DOGE and TAMA investors moving their money to Oryen (ORY) has dramatically influenced and hints at ORY’s development potential. There are instances...
How Enjin Coin (ENJ), Decentraland (MANA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will Explode In December 2022
Many analysts believe December is the best month to own shares or cryptocurrency. However, as the crypto market struggles to recover from prolonged bearish trends, many wonder if projects will be able to seize the momentum and grow. This does, however, represent opportunity for projects with enough use cases to thrive. Here are three coins that may well explode in December 2022 – How Enjin Coin (ENJ), Decentraland (MANA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which is expected to surge in price from $0.009 to $0.24 by the end of presale.
BudBlockz Introduces Its World’s First NFT Collection Ganja Guruz: Could It Surpass Blue Chip NFTs Like Cool Cats And Clone X?
The success of cryptocurrencies has paved the way for the entry of other blockchain-based assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and meme coins. NFTs, to their credit, serve as a case study in tokenization using blockchain tools. NFTs enable artists to monetize art and culture and earn passive income by selling them. Plus, there are many options and varying use cases to choose from.
WAHED Announces Strategic Partnership With The Creator’s Group
Cranfield, England, 21st November, 2022, Chainwire. WAHED is delighted to announce a brand new partnership with Creator’s Group. Bringing years of experience in the real estate and property management sector, the Creators Group can look forward to enjoying a number of advantages that the blockchain can add to this industry.
Bitmanu Crypto Miners an Investment Opportunity
Bitmanu, a technology startup run by a team of crypto experts, is now the most preferred choice. amongst individuals looking to invest in crypto mining. The company’s three ASIC miners, BM. 1, BM 2, and BM Pro has made crypto mining more profitable than ever before. Though cryptocurrency mining...
3 Industries that Can Benefit from the Implementation of Crypto and Web 3.0
The internet has progressed from read-only Web 1.0 to the current state of Web 2.0, which is often characterized as participatory and socially driven. We are gradually approaching the next phase of the internet, Web 3.0, also known as Web3, in the digital asset space. Web 3.0 promises to enable people to own things digitally, transact easily online, and have more control over their data. Web 3.0 products are already available in the blockchain and crypto ecosystems. For example, people can use crypto wallets to make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and collect digital items. We are also seeing progress in the gaming industry as Web 3.0 and online gaming begin to come together. Many blockchain-based projects are designed to be decentralized and accessible to everyone, but which industries stand to profit the most from using this technology? Let’s delve a little deeper and find out.
Unprecedented 140% Profits from Oryen ICO Generate a Big Fuss Within SHIB, DOGE, and MATIC Communities.
As the crypto market is fluctuating and resulting in huge price differentials, many investors are looking for new exploration opportunities, such as Oryen Network, which is a new project that gained around 140% in profits, attracting the attention of SHIB, Doge and MATIC investors. The most recent news shows that Oryen recently opened its fourth phase of the presale campaign, which makes investors hopeful.
ByBit Exchange Review: Is Bybit Safe and Legit in 2022?
Bybit is a crypto exchange platform that came into existence in 2018 and features a wide variety of advanced trading tools. This exchange platform is registered in the British Virgin Islands and headquartered in Singapore, with supplementary offices in Hong Kong and Taiwan. What makes this platform different from others is that it is a derivatives exchange. Apart from offering standard trading features, it allows traders to buy derivatives. This crypto derivative exchange platform is best for traders with some experience.
World’s First eCommerce Metaverse Fashion Mall, Avatly, Launches Using Cutting-Edge Technology
Avatly, an eCommerce metaverse fashion mall built using state-of-the-art technology, has been launched with the aim to provide an unparalleled experience of trying on virtual clothing in the metaverse. Avatly believes that the Metaverse and VR technologies are essential for making this vision a reality. Using Unreal Engine 5 and...
Three Tokens That Could Revolutionize the Crypto Market in 2023: BudBlockz, Polkadot, Tamadoge
The crypto market has great plans for the numerous investors that come into the system. The underlying technology behind the blockchain makes it easier for tokens to change the future of the crypto market come 2023. Polkadot (DOT) and Tamadoge (TAMA) are prepared to change the crypto world just like...
Looking for the Next BNB Invest In Tron And BudBlockz Now
The market value of altcoins was 21% higher in July 2021, at $740 billion. The market leaders, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) had already made their marks, but the battle for third place was still ongoing, at least in terms of the total value. Cardano (ADA) was valued at $46...
Chainlink Attracts Buyers, Can LINK Price Rally Above This Key Resistance
LINK price tested the $5.50 support zone and started a recovery wave. A major bearish trend line is in place with resistance at $6.00 on the 4-hours chart. The price could rally if there is a clear move above the $6.0 resistance. Chainlink’s LINK is consolidating losses above the $5.50...
Hedera (HBAR), Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are The Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
2022 is winding down, and there is still an opportunity to end it on a high note with the success of some particular crypto projects. Despite the poor crypto market run, Hedera (HBAR), Stellar Lumens (XLM), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are positioning themselves for a surge. While the others are more established, ORBN is in its presale phase two with a massive 60x growth surge predicted for the end of presale.
Investors Flock to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) As Crypto Crashes
It’s been a rough week for the crypto market, with the total market cap dropping by more than $60 billion in just seven days. However, even in these tough times, some cryptocurrencies are thriving. While Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC) are slightly beating the market, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is quickly selling out during presale and has already seen 125% gains. Let’s take a closer look at these three digital coins and why they are so popular right now.
Gomo+: Collect-to-help a novel NFT with purpose
Non-fungible tokens’ (NFTs) use cases have diversified with their fast adoption, and one of them is philanthropy. NFTs can be used to raise funds in a transparent way with the potential of reaching out to very wide audiences. Some major organizations have already adopted NFTs as a way to organize fundraising for charitable causes, such as the WWF with their Non-Fungible-Animals (NFA), Alivia’s Buy my cancer NFT series to fund cancer treatments, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund with their carbon-neutral Moon Gorillas, and Beeple’s USD 6 million NFT auction donated to Open Earth Foundation. More recently, Gomo+ has launched a novel format for charities under the hashtags #collecttohelp and #C2H.
Singapore Accused of Lax Oversight over SBF’s FTX Exchange
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Singapore’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), is facing scrutiny over its regulatory treatment of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, FTX. The regulatory authority has been facing allegations of favoring FTX. The state-run investment fund, Temasek, had a $210 million investment in...
Uniglo.io Ultra Deflationary Tokenomics Outshines Shiba Inu And Tron
In today’s economic climate, deflationary strength is hard to find. Inflation has become a big issue for the global economy, and a recession is already underway. Finding investments that can combat these conditions has become difficult. But it still is possible: especially with crypto investments like Uniglo. With some...
