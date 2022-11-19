Andy Roddick supports ATP increase in prize money for 2023 season - "Now the Challenger guys could afford to chase their dreams a little bit more"

Read full article on original website
Djokovic grounded despite being on the cusp of biggest payday ever in tennis: "I know how it feels like having zero on the table"
Novak Djokovic is staying grounded ahead of what might be the biggest paycheck in tennis history if he wins the event. Novak Djokovic has a chance to win the ATP Finals later today when he faces Casper Ruud in the final. As he went undefeated in the round-robin stage, Djokovic has a chance to take home the full prize money of the event - $4.74 million.
"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban
Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
McEnroe hails Djokovic after reaching ATP Finals final: "He is the best tennis player on the planet"
Patrick McEnroe has proclaimed Djokovic the best player on the planet after he booked the ATP Finals final once more. Djokovic went undefeated in the round-robin stage surviving a brutal clash with Daniil Medvedev. It was a 3-set match that he didn't need to win but he wanted to, pushing himself to the max in that one. Despite not feeling his best one day later, Djokovic beat Fritz as well to secure the final and Patrick McEnroe was impressed.
Andy Murray gives credit to mother Judy on sixth anniversary of winning ATP Finals and Year End Number One: "Couldn’t have done it without you"
Yesterday marked six years since Andy Murray won the ATP Finals securing the number one rank at the end of the season. It was a huge year for Murray where he won multiple trophies finally fulfilling his dream of becoming number but it came at a huge cost. His body completely fell apart not long after that and many suspect it was because he pushed himself too far chasing that number one rank.
Roddick responds to fan on best player of 2022 debate: “I’d take Rafael Nadal's two Slams over anyone else’s year”
Andy Roddick clashed with a fan on Twitter over which player had the best year overall as Roddick took Alcaraz. Andy Roddick is very active on social media and he often shares his thoughts about tennis on there. He debates with people as well and he responded to a fan calling him out about not praising Nadal enough. The fan pointed out how Roddick did not praise Nadal enough for what he did this year:
Former coach of Sharapova, Seles, Agassi and Williams sisters' Nick Bollettieri in his final days according to daughter
According to his daughter, legendary coach Nick Bollettieri is in his final days as she shared the update on social media. He worked with many prominent tennis players over the year coaching the likes of Sharapova, Seles, Agassi and the Williams sisters. Bollettieri turned 91 earlier this year but unfortunately, his health is deteriorating rapidly.
Zverev hits another stumbling block in comeback, tests positive for COVID-19 before Saudi return
Alexander Zverev's return experienced another setback as the German tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks before his return in Saudi Arabia. Zverev pushed back his return to late this year because of a bone oedema that caused him severe pain in September. He's back on the court practising regularly ahead of his scheduled return in Saudi Arabia but he's now dealing with another issue.
Federer on life after retirement: "You actually feel lighter, relieved that you can actually live normally again"
Roger Federer isn't finding it hard to adjust to being a retired player because it gives him a chance to enjoy some things he previously could not. Roger Federer took part in a Uniqlo event in Tokyo and after the event, he talked about being a retired player. Federer surprised many by announcing his retirement in a post on social media with his final match coming at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.
McEnroe believes Gauff will ‘move the needle’ in women’s tennis when milestone occurs: “When and if she becomes a multiple Slam champion”
Patrick McEnroe thinks that Coco Gauff can move the needle in tennis like few can but she'll need to become a grand slam champion. Gauff is undoubtedly popular in the tennis world however her appeal has not reached the masses. Her presence at the WTA Finals was not enough to draw in large crowds of people despite being one of the young superstars of the game.
Djokovic doesn't believe he is best player in the world: "No I'm fifth, Alcaraz is the number one he deserves it"
Despite going undefeated at the 2022 ATP Finals, Djokovic remains humble calling himself the 5th best player in the world as opposed to the best. Djokovic dominated at the 2022 ATP Finals getting to the final without dropping a match and he won the final against Ruud as well. Speaking after the match, Djokovic remained humble explaining that he's not the best player in the world:
Rising Chinese star Qinwen Zheng on idolising Serena Williams: "When a girl has that kind of power, everything is so much easier"
Qinwen Zheng explained why she idolized Serena Williams growing up and how that shaped the way she plays tennis. Zheng is a rising star in the game of tennis who made tremendous progress this year being the only player to seriously push Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros. She improved her ranking since then establishing herself as a player to watch next year and her main inspiration always was Serena Williams:
Sports psychologist gives advice to Tsitsipas' parents after ATP Finals spot: "The first rule of a good sports parent - be able to manage your own emotions and your own stress"
Leading sports psychologist Daria Abramovicz gave some advice to the parents of Stefanos Tsitsipas after some tense moments at the ATP Finals. His quarter-finals match against Rublev was very tense as he took the first set but lost the next two sets to Rublev quite easily. During the 3rd set, Tsitsipsa reacted in anger towards his parents when they started to argue with each other in the stands.
Rennae Stubbs on what sets Nadal apart from Djokovic: "Rafa is the GOAT on Clay, you'd have to be dead to not know it"
Former doubles number one Rennae Stubbs says that Nadal is the best player on clay ever with Djokovic being nowhere near. Djokovic did have some wins over Nadal on the red dirt, some of them quite memorable however Stubbs, like many others, believes that the Spaniard is far superior on the surface. We have stats and records and trophy numbers that certainly back that up but some would argue that the best of Djokovic could beat the best of Nadal on clay.
Rajeev Ram blasts Team USA for omitting him from Davis Cup Finals squad - " i put in a lot of hard work this year to help the team get there"
American doubles specialist Rajeev Ram and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury added yet another big title to their cabinet on Sunday by winning the 2022 ATP Finals in the doubles category. In a press conference after the match, Ram, when asked if he was disappointed at being left out of Team...
Ruud admits rankings mean nothing in Djokovic ATP Finals decider: "I'm maybe ahead of him but I feel like the underdog"
Casper Ruud is ranked higher than Novak Djokovic but he doesn't feel like the favourite in the final at all calling himself an underdog. It's not strange for Ruud to call himself an underdog because technically he is. There are not many players if any that would be favoured against Djokovic right now and the Serbian certainly demonstrated the best tennis out of all the players.
Former coach of Sharapova, Williams sisters Nick Bollettieri still fighting: "I am still alive and kicking, not much can keep this old Italian down for long"
Nick Bollettieri coached many greats over the years and he's still kicking around after reports of his ill health. Bollettieri turned 91 earlier this year and recently there has been growing speculation about his rapidly failing health. While the coach is not as healthy as he once was he's still kicking around.
Swiatek only WTA player to earn $5m+ in 2022 compared to six players pre-pandemic as year-end prize money in WTA and ATP compared
Year-end prize money has been compared with a graph showing the disparity between the current state of the ATP compared to WTA with Iga Swiatek the only player on the latter to earn over $5m in 2022 compared to six players during the year pre-pandemic. This not only shows the...
Rennae Stubbs on pickleball ratings being low: "It's even worse to watch on TV"
Former number one Stubbs does not count herself among pickleball enthusiasts as he's not that interested in the game. Many personalities from the world of tennis have spoken highly of the game with some even claiming that it might overtake tennis in popularity. While the game seems very fun to play and participate in, it's not that great of a watch according to Stubbs who voiced her thoughts on social media:
