Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
highcountryshopper.com
North Fork Holiday Dinners – Heart of the Valley
If there’s one thing that Larry Jakubiak is not good at, it’s quitting. For over twenty years he has been orchestrating, preparing and serving hundreds of free meals to community members, not only for Thanksgiving but on Christmas as well. The North Fork Community Holiday Dinners in Hotchkiss have become a staple of the holidays and it doesn’t look like they’re going away any time soon.
Black Friday Special Pet Adoptions This Week In Grand Junction
Retail stores won't be the only ones offering Black Friday specials the day after Thanksgiving. Roice-Hurst Humane Society is offering some incentive to pet lovers this week with a Black Friday special on pet adoptions. You can adopt a dog, cat, or kitten for just $59 this Friday at Roice-Hurst. Stop by the shelter on Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 362 28 Road in Grand Junction. No appointment is necessary.
Does this Grand Junction Colorado Home Have the Best View of the Grand Valley?
A Grand Junction home was recently added to the listings at Realtor.com which claims to have the best 360 views in town. Finding a location with views that include most of the Grand Valley is not as easy as it might seem. This spot seems to have it all. This...
Why Grand Junction’s Panda Express Hasn’t Opened Yet
Grand Junction, Colorado residents went to social media expressing their desire for this chain restaurant, and for a while, it appeared as though we were going to get it in 2022. According to the City of Grand Junction development site, the application for this restaurant was submitted and approved some...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Rec Center Update
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you how the City of Grand Junction approved a rec center plan costing an estimated $70 million. The council voted six to one to adopt the plan. The community center would be built at Matchett Park. It will be funded by a cannabis tax and a sales tax increase of 0.15 percent. The increase would be less than half of what voters turned down in 2019, 0.39 percent.
westernslopenow.com
Mountain Report November 21, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The list of open ski resorts is getting longer and this week is no exception. A weak snow maker is due Wednesday night with a potentially stronger snow storm by the middle of next week.
nbc11news.com
VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Family Caregiver Month
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - November is family caregiver month and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System is highlighting services for veterans and their caregivers. Having a caregiver allows veterans to still have a sense of independence and control over their lives. If you are interested in the services the VA offers for veterans or have questions about becoming a caregiver you can click here.
Colorado mountain town dubbed one of 'prettiest winter vacation spots' in US
In Colorado, there's no shortage of beautiful mountain towns, especially during the winter when many of them transform into snowy wonderlands. WorldAtlas.com, a website dedicated to travel and geography, recently called Telluride one of the prettiest U.S. towns to visit during winter. Telluride was named sixth on the list of...
westernslopenow.com
Local realtor breaks down HOA scheme
The purpose of an HOA is to use homeowners’ fees to retain property value for those stakeholders, but nearly two dozen HOAs on the Western Slope fell victim to Debra Campbell an HOA manager they hired and trusted while getting robbed blind and the key to the crime was greed. HOA Manager for Bray Property Management, Mark Shoberg says “When an association would reach out to us to give them a bid for a management proposal, her numbers were always way lower, of the charts low.”
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
WATCH: Huge Herd of Elk Spotted Near Major Colorado Ski Town
Telluride, Colorado is known as one of the premiere skiing locations in the state, and it seems this massive elk herd wants to get in on the winter fun. This video below posted by Visit Telluride shows an incredibly large group of elk roaming through the Colorado countryside near the resort.
KJCT8
Minor I-70 closures over Thanksgiving week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Travelers making their way across Colorado on Interstate 70 should expect minor traffic impacts this week. While no impacts are expected on the weekend or on Thanksgiving Day, there will be some road work from Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23. Starting Monday, right...
nbc11news.com
Man arrested in connection to North Avenue stabbing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing on North Avenue over the weekend. Joseph McMillan, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged Sunday with first degree attempted murder and assault. The GJPD states that it...
westernslopenow.com
Missing person last seen in Grand Junction
Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
KDVR.com
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race
Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
KJCT8
CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Wednesday afternoon for Grand Junction resident Melissa Gonzalez. The CBI states that Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the 29 Mile Apartments at 2915 Orchard Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a black jacket, jeans, and sandals.
Comments / 0