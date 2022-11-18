ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotchkiss, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
highcountryshopper.com

North Fork Holiday Dinners – Heart of the Valley

If there’s one thing that Larry Jakubiak is not good at, it’s quitting. For over twenty years he has been orchestrating, preparing and serving hundreds of free meals to community members, not only for Thanksgiving but on Christmas as well. The North Fork Community Holiday Dinners in Hotchkiss have become a staple of the holidays and it doesn’t look like they’re going away any time soon.
HOTCHKISS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Black Friday Special Pet Adoptions This Week In Grand Junction

Retail stores won't be the only ones offering Black Friday specials the day after Thanksgiving. Roice-Hurst Humane Society is offering some incentive to pet lovers this week with a Black Friday special on pet adoptions. You can adopt a dog, cat, or kitten for just $59 this Friday at Roice-Hurst. Stop by the shelter on Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 362 28 Road in Grand Junction. No appointment is necessary.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction Rec Center Update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you how the City of Grand Junction approved a rec center plan costing an estimated $70 million. The council voted six to one to adopt the plan. The community center would be built at Matchett Park. It will be funded by a cannabis tax and a sales tax increase of 0.15 percent. The increase would be less than half of what voters turned down in 2019, 0.39 percent.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Mountain Report November 21, 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The list of open ski resorts is getting longer and this week is no exception. A weak snow maker is due Wednesday night with a potentially stronger snow storm by the middle of next week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Family Caregiver Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - November is family caregiver month and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System is highlighting services for veterans and their caregivers. Having a caregiver allows veterans to still have a sense of independence and control over their lives. If you are interested in the services the VA offers for veterans or have questions about becoming a caregiver you can click here.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Local realtor breaks down HOA scheme

The purpose of an HOA is to use homeowners’ fees to retain property value for those stakeholders, but nearly two dozen HOAs on the Western Slope fell victim to Debra Campbell an HOA manager they hired and trusted while getting robbed blind and the key to the crime was greed. HOA Manager for Bray Property Management, Mark Shoberg says “When an association would reach out to us to give them a bid for a management proposal, her numbers were always way lower, of the charts low.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in

Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Minor I-70 closures over Thanksgiving week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Travelers making their way across Colorado on Interstate 70 should expect minor traffic impacts this week. While no impacts are expected on the weekend or on Thanksgiving Day, there will be some road work from Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23. Starting Monday, right...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Man arrested in connection to North Avenue stabbing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing on North Avenue over the weekend. Joseph McMillan, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged Sunday with first degree attempted murder and assault. The GJPD states that it...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Missing person last seen in Grand Junction

Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Wednesday afternoon for Grand Junction resident Melissa Gonzalez. The CBI states that Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the 29 Mile Apartments at 2915 Orchard Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a black jacket, jeans, and sandals.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy