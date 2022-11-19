Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Reacts To Being The Largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Ever
Newly-crowned NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald to discuss being the largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in the history of the company, wearing the title when he appears on FOX News’ Gutfield, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Foxtel In Australia To Get Its Own 24/7 WWE Channel, Asuka’s Latest Vlog, More
Foxtel in Australia will be getting its own 24/7 WWE channel. The channel will debut on December 6th and it will feature all the WWE premium live events:. You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she checks out Little Toky in Los Angeles, CA:. A...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Dream Opponent
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is lucky enough to have wrestled many of the top legends except for Randy Savage. The late WWE Hall of Famer is the dream opponent of the former WWE Champion. The Rock shared on Instagram that Savage would have been his overall dream match. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Jade Cargill’s Feud With Bow Wow To Continue On Tomorrow’s Dynamite
The online feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and hip hop star Bow Wow spilled over into real life over the weekend. Now, it looks like it will continue tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that as part of tomorrow night’s Dynamite lineup, we will get an update...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On WWE Survivor Series, Baron Corbin’s Theme Song, More
You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playlist” below. This episode looks at historic moments from Survivor Series:. “Watch the most surprising moments in Survivor Series history, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, and more WWE Superstars, presented by Cricket Wireless.”. The official YouTube channel of “WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
MLW Posts Video Editor Position, Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (Video)
Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking for an editor for its video packages. The promotion posted the following listing:. “Do you like to make mini movies showcasing emotionally driven rivalries? MLW is looking for a package video editor who is versatile in a post-production environment. This position is responsible for designing and building multiple packages every week for MLW’s weekly TV series. Short-form storytelling is the essence of the position.
ewrestlingnews.com
Johnny Gargano Gets New Remixed Theme On WWE RAW
Johnny Gargano debuted a new theme song on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. On Monday night, Gargano came out to a remixed version of his song, “Rebel Heart,” prior to his match Omos. He was initially set to face off against The Miz, but Miz claimed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Penta El Zero Miedo Gifts NFL Star George Kittle Lucha Mask On MNF
AEW wrestler Penta El Zero Miedo appeared at the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. During the broadcast, Miedo gifted 49ers tight end and noted professional wrestling fan Greg Kittle a lucha mask. You can check out a video of the interaction below:. Even...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Dates For PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Revealed, NWA Powerrr Lineup
The dates for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG) Battle of Los Angeles tournament have been announced. The company took to Twitter on Monday night to announce that the 2023 version of the tournament will take place on January 7th and 8th. AEW wrestler Daniel Garcia won last year’s tournament....
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Isn’t Interested In Making Ring Of Honor A YouTube Series
Tony Khan isn’t interested in making Ring of Honor a YouTube series – at least not yet. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he believes the Ring of Honor brand is valuable enough that it can get its own TV series. While Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Photographer Bob Mulrenin
The wrestling world lost one of its veteran photographers on Saturday, as Bob Mulrenin passed away. Pwinsider reports that Mulrenin, who regularly shot photos for WWE, AEW, and Impact, as well as indie events and conventions, passed on Saturday evening after a fight with cancer. The site notes that Mulrenin...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/21/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women’s Champion...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio, Reference AEW Dynamite In Chicago
Tomorrow night, AEW returns to Chicago, IL for the first time since All Out in September. As many fans will recall, the post-show melee that followed All Out led to several high-profile suspensions. CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks (among others) were all suspended following the brawl that took place backstage. So how will the Bucks be received when they visit the Second City tomorrow night?
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Several WWE Talents Visit IPWHOF Museum In Albany, New York Prior To RAW
Prior to Monday’s episode of RAW, several WWE talents checked out the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Museum in Albany, New York. Several fans in attendance at the show confirmed that Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens, and Michael Hayes all visited the museum before the TV tapings began.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Reveals How Jon Moxley Came Across His Radar, More
During the latest episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on how he came across Jon Moxley, how well the former AEW World Champion did during his showcase promo, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On he and...
ewrestlingnews.com
eWrestlingNews Is Looking To Hire Wrestling Writers & TV Coverage Reporters!
EWrestlingNews is looking to bring on some more writers to take on breaking news reporting and live television results coverage. If you’re passionate about WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, MLW, GCW and/or all the other promotions out there and are interested in becoming a writer for the site, we’d love to hear from you.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T On Which Direction He Thinks AEW Should Go After Full Gear
During the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his opinion about AEW’s future after All Out and Full Gear. The five-time WCW champion believes the attention needs to be drawn away from the backstage drama and targeted more on the in-ring product. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Being The Elite Returning After Eleven-Week Hiatus
The popular Being The Elite series is returning after a lengthy hiatus due to the events of AEW All Out. After a backstage fight resulted in Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks being suspended, the show was put on pause and an investigation into the fight was conducted. The announcement...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Goes On Epic Rant During Post-AEW Full Gear Media Scrum
MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event to become the new AEW World Champion. True to form, the Salt of the Earth invaded the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum and went off on everyone in the room, Tony Khan, and others. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Discusses Licensing Kansas’ Song For AEW Full Gear
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, Tony Khan commented on reaching out to the band Kansas to license their song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ for The Elite’s entrance. The AEW President believes there’s a “good chance” the company will be using it again in the future. He said,
Comments / 0