Tomorrow night, AEW returns to Chicago, IL for the first time since All Out in September. As many fans will recall, the post-show melee that followed All Out led to several high-profile suspensions. CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks (among others) were all suspended following the brawl that took place backstage. So how will the Bucks be received when they visit the Second City tomorrow night?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO