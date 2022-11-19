Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Reacts To Being The Largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Ever
Newly-crowned NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald to discuss being the largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in the history of the company, wearing the title when he appears on FOX News’ Gutfield, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Foxtel In Australia To Get Its Own 24/7 WWE Channel, Asuka’s Latest Vlog, More
Foxtel in Australia will be getting its own 24/7 WWE channel. The channel will debut on December 6th and it will feature all the WWE premium live events:. You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she checks out Little Toky in Los Angeles, CA:. A...
ewrestlingnews.com
Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Moved To FS1
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is once again slated to air on FS1 instead of FOX. Pwinsider is reporting that the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 PM EST that night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jade Cargill’s Feud With Bow Wow To Continue On Tomorrow’s Dynamite
The online feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and hip hop star Bow Wow spilled over into real life over the weekend. Now, it looks like it will continue tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that as part of tomorrow night’s Dynamite lineup, we will get an update...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On WWE Survivor Series, Baron Corbin’s Theme Song, More
You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playlist” below. This episode looks at historic moments from Survivor Series:. “Watch the most surprising moments in Survivor Series history, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, and more WWE Superstars, presented by Cricket Wireless.”. The official YouTube channel of “WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Dream Opponent
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is lucky enough to have wrestled many of the top legends except for Randy Savage. The late WWE Hall of Famer is the dream opponent of the former WWE Champion. The Rock shared on Instagram that Savage would have been his overall dream match. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Isn’t Interested In Making Ring Of Honor A YouTube Series
Tony Khan isn’t interested in making Ring of Honor a YouTube series – at least not yet. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he believes the Ring of Honor brand is valuable enough that it can get its own TV series. While Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Provides Updates On Hangman Page, Adam Cole, Miro, & Andrade El Idolo
AEW President Tony Khan provided several updates on Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. As many of you are aware, both Cole and Page are out with concussions, while Miro and El Idolo have been off TV in recent months.
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending Return To TV
A new report indicates that a major WWE Superstar could be making their return to WWE television very soon. According to Fightful, Becky Lynch will return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has held her out of action since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch wasn’t able to resume...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/21/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women’s Champion...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down In Tears After WWE Crown Jewel Match
Bianca Belair was overcome with emotion after competing at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 earlier this month. At WWE’s latest event in Riyadh, Belair retained the RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match. While speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Belair spoke about being able...
ewrestlingnews.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Vince McMahon Ribbed Paul Wight On Live WWE TV
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, actor and former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled the time Vince McMahon ribbed Paul “The Big Show” Wight on live WWE television. The rib came on an episode of WWE SmackDown back in...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces Symphony Series II Release For December
All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release today, announcing the upcoming release of AEW Symphony: Series II:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. — Classical Crossover EP Features Unique Interpretations of Iconic AEW Entrance Themes, Led and Arranged by AEW In-house Producer Mikey Rukus...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio, Reference AEW Dynamite In Chicago
Tomorrow night, AEW returns to Chicago, IL for the first time since All Out in September. As many fans will recall, the post-show melee that followed All Out led to several high-profile suspensions. CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks (among others) were all suspended following the brawl that took place backstage. So how will the Bucks be received when they visit the Second City tomorrow night?
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Preview: Full Card, Match Predictions & More
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 is coming up this Saturday! Before the event takes place, let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Who is scheduled for the card? How interesting does the show seem? What’s going to happen with all the matches?. Here...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk & Colt Cabana
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked whether CM Punk had asked him to move Colt Cabana from AEW to ROH earlier this year. Colt’s contract wasn’t going to be renewed until the AEW locker room came to bat for him. Punk is in talks about AEW buying out his contract after he ripped Cabana and The Elite at the All Out media scrum.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Dates For PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Revealed, NWA Powerrr Lineup
The dates for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG) Battle of Los Angeles tournament have been announced. The company took to Twitter on Monday night to announce that the 2023 version of the tournament will take place on January 7th and 8th. AEW wrestler Daniel Garcia won last year’s tournament....
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News: FTR Get Nostalgic, Lashley Gets Interviewed, GCW News
In a post on his Twitter account, Dax Harwood recalled FTR’s rematch against The Young Bucks that took place back in April on AEW Dynamite. FTR defended their ROH Tag Team Titles against the Bucks in the matchup. Dax Harwood wrote the following on the match:. “Top 5 match...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Lakeland, FL: Tag Team Title Match
WWE held a NXT live event on Saturday night from Lakeland, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) defeated Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne. After the match, Kianna James confronts Fallon Henley. Oro Mensah defeated Damon Kemp. Apollo...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Presence At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Tony Khan would like to see AEW have a presence at Wrestle Kingdom. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he’s spoken with NJPW about working with each other on the show but most of AEW’s talent will likely be kept back for AEW Dynamite that same night in Seattle. He said,
Comments / 0