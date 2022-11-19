Read full article on original website
Tyrus Breaks Surprising Record With NWA Worlds Title Win
Tyrus has discussed his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship victory and revealed that he has broken an unusual record with his win. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
Crowd Fight During Tag Title Match At AEW Full Gear Captured By Fan (VIDEO)
AEW Full Gear provided a very stacked card with loads of power matches throughout, however, that wasn’t the only fighting going on during the pay-per-view. During the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, a fight broke out in the crowd, with video showing security escorting the perpetrators out of the arena.
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (November 19)
The results are in for NJPW Strong Showdown. New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) held their NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 19, 2022, with the matches being taped at Los Angeles’ The Vermont Hollywood on October 16, 2022. The show broadcasted on NJPW World. Here are the full results...
Name Behind Staggering AEW Full Gear Main Event Finish Revealed
Full Gear saw MJF finally fulfill his own prophecy and capture the AEW World Championship but not without a shocking twist at the end. MJF had promised to not use his Dynamite Diamond ring to defeat Jon Moxley at Full Gear as he has so many times before but he was also at pains to remind the crowd week after week that the greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist. At Full Gear, the full picture became clear.
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Wrestling Dream Match
The Rock has made it clear who his pro wrestling dream opponent is during a recent post on social media. During his incredible career as a pro wrestler in WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling.
Roman Reigns Explains Why The Bloodline Is Special
Roman Reigns is praising The Bloodline for being a group full of unique characters that are special because they can take anything and make it good. As the leader of WWE’s group name known as The Bloodline, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns knows what he’s talking about when it comes to making others around him better. Reigns started this “Tribal Chief” character in the summer of 2020 when he won the Universal Title at a show called Payback while the “Special Counsel” Paul Heyman was by his side.
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Jade Cargill has recently revealed why she chose All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over WWE. After taking out Nyla Rose at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill has her TBS Championship back in her possession and she still sits with an undefeated 42-0 record in the promotion. Jade Cargill...
Seth Rollins Will To Defend US Title Vs. Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory At WWE Survivor Series
Seth Rollins asked for it, and he’s now getting it. On WWE Monday Night Raw, the sports entertainment giant made the announcement that Seth Rollins is set to defend his WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a triple threat match at the company’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event.
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Move
Shawn Michaels has recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular manoeuvre. As one of the true big men of the era, Kevin Nash was agile for a big man in his heyday, and at first that was something which others were keen for him to showcase.
Jamie Noble Announces He Will Wrestle One More Match At WWE Live Event
Former WWE superstar Jamie Noble announced that he is stepping into the ring one more time in front of his hometown crowd. Jamie Noble has been associated with WWE for over 20 years. He was part of the WCW roster as a member of the Jung Dragons group, then when WWE bought WCW in 2001, he became a WWE superstar.
Former WWE Star Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For An Angle
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they chowed down on real dog food as part of a storyline in the company. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
MJF’s AEW World Championship Win Made History
On November 19, 2022, MJF became the new AEW World Champion after taking out Jon Moxley at All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, making history in the process. At 26-years-old, MJF is one of the youngest world champions in the entire history of professional wrestling, and is the youngest altogether in All Elite Wrestling record books.
KAIRI Set For IWGP Women’s Championship Wrestle Kingdom Defence
KAIRI will put her newly-won IWGP Women’s Championship on the line for the first time at January’s Wrestle Kingdom against a star she knows very well. The tournament to crown the first IWGP Women’s Championship made history in NJPW for a number of reasons. The first quarter-final match between Ava White and Jazzy Gabert at Royal Quest in the United Kingdom, was the first time a women’s singles match had taken place on a New Japan event.
AEW Star Slams Jungle Boy For Staying Up All Night “With The Boss”
One AEW star has taken issue with Jungle Boy after a light-hearted exchange on social media seemed to take a serious turn. At Full Gear Jungle Boy Jack Perry finally seemed to put his issues with Luchasaurus to bed after he defeated his former tag team partner in a Steel Cage match. Following the show at the media scrum, Perry revealed that his gear was inspired by what Shawn Michaels wore for the first-ever Hell In A Cell match at Badd Blood 1997.
Backstage Update On Kenny Omega’s NJPW Return
A new report has shed more light on Kenny Omega returning to NJPW to face Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom in January 2023. Kenny Omega – along with The Young Bucks – made his hotly anticipated return to AEW screens at Full Gear with The Elite challenging Death Triangle for the Trios Championship. Rey Fenix finally caved into Pac’s wishes and used the hammer to bludgeon Omega and pick up the win for the champions. A best-of-seven series has since been announced between the teams that could run into January for the title.
Matt Hardy Reveals Which Other Finishers He’d Like To Adopt
Matt Hardy has discussed what other finishers he’d like to utilize now – and given the reason why he wouldn’t use others. Whatever incarnation of Matt Hardy it’s been, we’ve become very accustomed to seeing him hit the Twist Of Fate in order to get the three count. However, he has recently opened up on a couple more finishing manoeuvres which he considers cool and could use.
Tony Schiavone Explains Why Eddie Kingston Makes AEW Better
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone has discussed what it’s like working with Eddie Kingston and why he believes Kingston makes AEW better. Eddie Kingston burst into AEW back in 2020, answering Cody Rhodes’ open challenge for his TNT Championship. Kingston was unsuccessful in his attempt at winning that gold but in the two-and-a-half years since the proud New Yorker has become one of the most popular stars on the company’s roster. Kingston headlined his first AEW pay-per-view at Full Gear 2020 when he lost to Jon Moxley in a match for the AEW World Title.
Roman Reigns Recalls Rivalry That Pushed Him Emotionally
The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has opened up about the very personal rivalry with cousin Jey Uso that really pushed him on an emotional level. For over 800 days and counting, Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion after winning the title at the Payback 2020 Premium Live Event when the company ran their shows at the ThunderDome due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrade El Idolo Teases Potential AEW Exit On Social Media
A cryptic social media post indicates that Andrade El Idolo’s time with AEW may be at a close. In early October, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a physical altercation backstage at AEW Dynamite. While Guevara went on to pick up a victory in the main event of the show, Andrade was sent home and has not appeared on AEW programming since.
Tony Khan Denies CM Punk Forced Colt Cabana To Be Moved To Ring Of Honor
Tony Khan has addressed some rumors that CM Punk’s presence in AEW might have caused Colt Cabana to be moved to ROH only in the past. When CM Punk debuted in AEW in August 2021, there was a big celebration because it meant the return to pro wrestling of a guy that was one of the biggest stars in WWE over the last 15 years. It also meant people wondering what would happen with Colt Cabana, who used to be Punk’s good friend, but they had a falling out after multiple lawsuits following a controversial podcast.
