middlebury.edu
Middlebury Utilizes Big Second Quarter To Ease Past Castleton
The Middlebury women's basketball team outscored in-state foe Castleton 21-5 in the second quarter on its way to a 73-51 victory over the Spartans. The Panthers raced out to a 12-4 lead on a three-point field goal by Alexa Mustafaj with 6:40 left in the opening quarter. Castleton responded with...
middlebury.edu
#1 Women’s Hockey Tops Castleton For 30th-Consecutive Triumph
The top-ranked Middlebury women's ice hockey team downed in-state foe Castleton 3-1 on Tuesday night. The Panthers extended their winning streak to 30-consecutive triumphs, a record dating back to the start of the 2021-22 season. Middlebury will travel to Plattsburgh, New York this weekend for the annual Panther/Cardinal Classic, a highly-selective tournament featuring a quartet of top-10 programs.
middlebury.edu
Middlebury Claims Fifth-Straight National Championship In Overtime Thriller
The Middlebury field hockey team claimed its fifth-straight NCAA Championship in thrilling overtime fashion on Sunday. Amy Griffin scored with 2:33 remaining in the first extra session, lifting the Panthers to a 1-0 victory over Johns Hopkins. Middlebury becomes the first field hockey squad across all three NCAA divisions to capture five-consecutive titles.
UMass men’s basketball downs Charlotte, wins Myrtle Beach Invitational
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Matt Cross scored 12 points to help Massachusetts defeat Charlotte 60-54 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday. Cross was 5-of-7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Minutemen (4-1). T.J. Weeks added 11 points and nine rebounds. RJ Luis scored nine with six boards.
MassLive.com
Date set for Springfield Central football’s Division I championship at Gillette Stadium
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central will return to its second home, Gillette Stadium, early next month. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
middlebury.edu
Kelly Ferrero Named AVCA All-American Honorable Mention
Kelly Ferrero of the Middlebury volleyball team was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American. Ferrero earned a place as an honorable-mention selection, becoming the second Panther in as many seasons to All-American accolades from the organization. AVCA ALL-AMERICAN HONOREE HIGHLIGHTS. Ferrero (Honorable Mention) Ferrero was tabbed a First-Team...
New Britain Herald
New Britain falls short in season finale to Hartford Public 28-26
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (5-5) came up just short in the final moments of their season on Friday night. The Hartford Public Owls (5-4) hung on just long enough to snap the Canes’ winning-streak and end their promising season on a bad note. New Britain got on the...
Daily Collegian
Demonstrators gather, call for engineering student’s arrest charges to be dropped
On the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 21, over 40 students gathered outside of the University of Massachusetts Student Union to speak out against the charges brought against a UMass engineering student of color in early November and against other racially-motivated incidents happening on campus. The demonstration was held alongside a...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Windsor man arrested in Vermont
A Windsor man has been arrested in Vermont on a murder charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in Hartford in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 21, according to Hartford police and Vermont State Police. U.S. marshals and members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect,...
Missing Westfield man found dead in Westfield River after weekend search
WESTFIELD — Westfield police confirmed Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini had been found dead in the Westfield River after his disappearance Friday prompted a weekend search. Little additional information was available, said Police Chief Lawrence Valliere, who could only confirm that Tesini’s remains had been found in the...
MassLive.com
Mayflower Marathon kicks off at MGM Springfield amid chill and optimism
Unfazed by bone-chilling winds, Terry Maxey spent Monday morning outside MGM Springfield alongside three 48-foot-tractor trailers — trailers he and other volunteers at the 29th annual Mayflower Marathon hoped to fill with food donations by the end of the event on Wednesday. “Our goal is always to do better...
Battle of the Badges Holyoke 2022 winner
The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.
Worcester picks Springfield official to lead Division of Public Health
WORCESTER — Soloe Dennis will be the new director of the Worcester Division of Public Health beginning Dec. 5, city officials announced Tuesday. Dennis, who has been deputy commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services in Springfield since 2016, will succeed Acting Director Zachary Dyer. He had led the division since Karyn Clark's departure in June. ...
Fireball captured on video in this Massachusetts town
A 22News viewer sent a video of a fireball early Tuesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Adams woman wins $1 million on scratch ticket
ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Berkshire County woman has one million reasons to celebrate. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Karen Andrews of Adams won a $1 million prize on their “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket. Andrews took the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before...
darientimes.com
Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say
HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Eyewitness News
Package store robbery with ‘AR-15 type rifle’ in Shelton leads to pursuit and arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A robbery suspect flashed an “AR-15 type rifle” to a clerk at a package store in Shelton before he was pursued to and arrested in Hartford. Jose Balseiro, 49, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and violation of probation. Shelton police said they...
middlebury.edu
Professor Jason Martel Led a Language Pedagogy Workshop at the College of the Muscogee Nation
The TESOL and Teaching Foreign Language program chair spent four days working with language teachers on the campus of the tribal college in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. These consulting workshops are part of the teacher training arm of the Institute’s language programs, and Martel conducts several each year. “We’re open to offering customized teacher training programs to any institution that needs them,” he said.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
