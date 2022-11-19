Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
insidenu.com
Three matchups to watch against Illinois
Here we are: the last week of Northwestern’s season has arrived. Sitting at 1-10 overall and 1-7 in Big Ten play, the ‘Cats would love to send out their seniors by taking back the HAT and upsetting Illinois (7-4, 4-4 B1G). However, Bret Bielema’s squad has been better in nearly every facet than anyone outside of Champaign could have expected going into the fall.
insidenu.com
Illinois game week press conference notes
Subsequent to its 10th straight loss, Northwestern football seeks to both end its winless streak as well as reclaim the HAT this Saturday against rival Illinois at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday. This week, head coach Pat Fitzgerald as well as seniors A.J. Hampton and Ray Niro III spoke about Rivalry Week, Senior Day and more.
insidenu.com
Northwestern cross country post-mortem 2022: A magical season may be a foundation
There are three schools of the 75 in the traditional Power Six conferences that currently offer women’s cross country without a track and field team alongside it: Seton Hall, Creighton and Northwestern. In the last two decades, those teams have combined for a total of one national championship qualification. That bid belongs to the 2022 Wildcats.
insidenu.com
Women’s soccer: Spellbinding run comes to an end in Los Angeles
Prior to the season, I went to my good friend Doctor Strange and asked to borrow his Time Stone. I used it to analyze 14,000,605 possible outcomes for this women’s soccer season, and I found only one where I wasn’t writing this article. The fact that you are reading this means that, lamentably, that outcome did not occur and that the Wildcats lost in the NCAA tournament.
insidenu.com
Northwestern has one week to prove the program is salvageable
The day after Northwestern fell 47-14 to Illinois last season, snapping the Wildcats’ six-game win streak over their rivals, Inside NU’s own Daniel Olinger wrote, “Bad seasons will happen, but they shouldn’t happen like this.”. The column came on the heels of Northwestern’s second 3-9 season...
insidenu.com
Women’s basketball bounces back against SIU
After getting blown out against Notre Dame last Wednesday, the ‘Cats (2-2, 0-0 B1G) clawed back to .500, beating Southern Illinois (0-3, 0-0 MVC) 84-69 on Saturday afternoon. Northwestern put up a season high 84 points led by a 24-point, four-rebound and four-assist effort from Caileigh Walsh as well...
insidenu.com
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern field hockey falls 2-1 to UNC in the national championship
Back-to-back will have to wait. 2-seed Northwestern fell 2-1 in brutal fashion to undefeated 1-seed North Carolina in the NCAA title game on Sunday, denying the Wildcats a second consecutive national championship. While the Tar Heels dominated much of the contest, outshooting NU 15-2 (9-1 on goal), the loss was still gut-wrenching. The ‘Cats tied the game with less than two minutes left in regulation on a Bente Baekers penalty corner goal, but proceeded to give up the game winner just 40 seconds later.
