Here we are: the last week of Northwestern’s season has arrived. Sitting at 1-10 overall and 1-7 in Big Ten play, the ‘Cats would love to send out their seniors by taking back the HAT and upsetting Illinois (7-4, 4-4 B1G). However, Bret Bielema’s squad has been better in nearly every facet than anyone outside of Champaign could have expected going into the fall.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO