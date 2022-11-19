The Boys’ Basketball Program is currently conducting their annual online fundraiser for the 2022-2023 season. Last year was our first year of doing this type of fundraiser and it was a BIG success, raising $6,000! We hope that the generous people of our community can help us surpass that amount this time around! Any amount helps as we continue to strive to provide the student-athletes in our program with the best equipment, gear, and supplies….along with giving them unique opportunities such as practicing at Purdue one day among other things!

WHEATFIELD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO