kvhsathletics.com
Boys Freshman Basketball opens up the season with a win at North Newton 44-24
On Monday November 21st, the Boys Freshman Basketball team traveled to North Newton to open their season against the Spartans and came away with a 44-24 victory. The boys played an excellent first half on both ends of the court, leading by a score of 19-6 going into halftime. The third quarter saw a similar effort from the Kougars as they outscored the Spartans 17-7 in those six minutes.
kvhsathletics.com
Girls C-Team defeats Illiana Christian
The Lady Kougars used a strong 2nd half to defeat the Lady Vikings 28-26. Down 4 at half (14-10), the Kougars held Illiana Christian to just 2 points in the 3rd qtr. Scoring 18 points in the last 2 quarter, they pulled out the victory to head into the Thanksgiving holiday on a 4 game win streak and a record of 4-1. Next up for the Lady Kougars is a home conference game against Munster on Monday, November 28th at 5:30pm followed by the Boys Freshmen game at 7pm. Come work off those turkey ????????calories by cheering on your Kougars!
kvhsathletics.com
HELP SUPPORT THE BOYS BASKETBALL PROGRAM!
The Boys’ Basketball Program is currently conducting their annual online fundraiser for the 2022-2023 season. Last year was our first year of doing this type of fundraiser and it was a BIG success, raising $6,000! We hope that the generous people of our community can help us surpass that amount this time around! Any amount helps as we continue to strive to provide the student-athletes in our program with the best equipment, gear, and supplies….along with giving them unique opportunities such as practicing at Purdue one day among other things!
Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Lawndale shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Salvador Reitinger, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 47-year-old man on Nov. 12 in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, according to police.
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit. For […]
warricknews.com
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.
cwbchicago.com
Video shows horrific crash as two cars evading Chicago police collide in the South Loop
Chicago — Surveillance video has emerged of a car crash that left one dead and six injured after a driver tried to flee a Chicago police traffic stop and was t-boned by the driver of another car who, according to sources, was also trying to elude Chicago police. The...
95.3 MNC
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Input sought on Old Plank Road Trail extension
Potential trail users are weighing in on a potential extension of the Old Plank Road Trail into Northwest Indiana. It currently runs from Joliet to Chicago Heights, but a feasibility study is underway to extend it to Dyer and Schererville, where it would connect with the Pennsy Greenway. Now, consultants...
Human remains discovered near the Des Plaines River in Libertyville
Police in Libertyville announced an investigation after someone discovered human remains Saturday morning. Officers confirmed there were human remains, and a K9 with the Lake County Sheriff found more skeletal remains in a wooded area nearby.
Police officer killed in Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting honored in CPD remembrance roll call
Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash
CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
fox32chicago.com
Two Chicago police officers injured in car crash in West Ridge
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured in a car crash in West Ridge on Sunday. Police said the officers were in a squad car with emergency lights activated driving westbound on West Pratt near Rockwell around 5:35 p.m. A Red Nissan Moreno hit the squad car in the...
KWQC
Troopers: Man arrested after high-speed chase, hitting 2 squad cars
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dolton, Illinois man was arrested Sunday morning after troopers say he led a high-speed chase and hit two squads cars. Kalin M Hawkin, 27 is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance - second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and operating while under the influence - first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
'Hope nobody messes with it': Search continues in Beverly for a wild turkey named Lucky
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, turkey is on everyone's mind.But in Beverly, one elusive turkey is getting a lot of attention. His name is Lucky and CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot found out why.At the corner of 107th and Leavitt in Beverly, Lucky the wild turkey has been spotted in an alley right and he's also been in front yards.Marilyn Harris and her husband Ken have seen Lucky at least five times and they have the photos to prove it."Yeah, the poor thing has just been hanging around. My daughter saw it. I think it was...
