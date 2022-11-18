ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Warriors Earn College Sports Communicators Academic All-District

EAST STROUDSBURG – On Tuesday, College Sports Communicators announced its football academic all-district teams, with Daryn Blackwell, Anthony Capitini, Raymond Christas and John Siggins all being honored to the CSC Super Region 1 Academic All-District Team. Blackwell, now a two-time academic all-district honoree, compiled 27 tackles and recovered a...
LoPresto Earns College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team Honors

EAST STROUDSBURG – On Tuesday, East Stroudsburg University volleyball redshirt junior Kaylee LoPresto was honored on the College Sports Communications Academic All-District Team. The organization was formerly known as the College Sports Information Directors of America. LoPresto becomes the fourth Academic All-District selection in program history, joining Ali Finch...
