KUTZTOWN – After Millersville tied the game late in the fourth quarter, graduate student Morgan Mesenbrink laid out to score the game-winning goal less than three minutes into overtime to lift the third-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team to its third PSAC Championship with a 3-2 triumph over the Marauders at Andre Reed Stadium.

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO