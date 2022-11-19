Read full article on original website
Truist unveils digital investment solution
Truist Financial has launched Truist Trade, a self-directed investing solution that allows clients to open investment accounts and conduct online trading. The $534 billion bank unveiled the offering last week as an addition to its Truist Wealth portfolio, according to a Truist release. There are no minimum account requirements, along with commission-free trades for stocks, […]
Curbing data breaches with confidential computing
Financial institutions (FIs) looking to securely store data amid rising cybersecurity threats and open banking regulations can look to confidential computing, a technology that encrypts sensitive cloud-based data while it’s being processed. Confidential computing is a fairly new technology that performs computations in a hardware-based, trusted execution environment (TEE), according to tech giant Intel Corporation. […]
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
