Bank and VC consortium to invest in emerging fintechs
Community banks and venture capital firms are joining forces through the newly launched BTech Consortium to help smaller financial institutions (FIs) invest in emerging fintech technologies to the tune of $100 million. Through the consortium, banks will collectively invest funds to help power various technology initiatives, Cummings said, noting the current pool sits at […]
Truist CIO Bryce Elliott joins Bank Automation Summit US 2023 speaker faculty
Bryce Elliott, executive vice president and chief information officer for wholesale and enterprise payments technology at Truist, joined the speaker faculty for the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 and will be part of the panel “Solving data expandability issues through cloud” on Thursday, March 2, at 9:15 a.m. ET.
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
Listen: How FIs can improve CX through site search personalization
Raleigh, N.C.-based First Citizens Bank is leveraging the services of a fintech to offer search personalization and improve the customer experience. The $108 billion bank has a search bar in the middle of its homepage for easy navigation. The search option brings answers to client questions “without clicking a bunch of blue links,” Shane Closser, […]
Curbing data breaches with confidential computing
Financial institutions (FIs) looking to securely store data amid rising cybersecurity threats and open banking regulations can look to confidential computing, a technology that encrypts sensitive cloud-based data while it’s being processed. Confidential computing is a fairly new technology that performs computations in a hardware-based, trusted execution environment (TEE), according to tech giant Intel Corporation. […]
Report: Amazon Alexa could be set to lose billions this year
Alexa has been a well known name in voice assistant technology, but struggled to maintain a steady revenue stream.
