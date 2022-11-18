Apollo Debt Solutions BDC, a non-traded perpetual-life business development company sponsored by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, increased its regular monthly distribution from $0.1408 per share to $0.1600 per share, which represents an increase in annualized distribution rate from 7.3% to 8.3%, for Class I common shares, based on the October NAV per share of $23.07. Class S common shares will receive an increased net distribution of $0.1439, a 7.5% distribution yield, while Class D common shares will receive an increased net distribution of $0.1553, representing an 8.1% distribution yield.

3 DAYS AGO