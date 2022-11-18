Read full article on original website
Related
thediwire.com
JLL REIT Expands Partnership with Amherst to Acquire $500 Million of Single-Family Rentals
JLL Income Property Trust, a daily net asset value real estate investment trust, expanded its existing relationship with Amherst, one of the nation’s largest investors and operators of single-family rental homes, to acquire up to $500 million in single-family rental homes in a phased venture over the next two years.
thediwire.com
Griffin Capital Adds Industry Veteran to Distribution Team
Griffin Capital Company LLC hired Matthew Couri to serve as a senior vice president of wealth solutions. He will focus his efforts on managing the firm’s Midwest territory, where he will support and work to expand the firm’s relationships across multiple distribution channels. Prior to joining Griffin Capital,...
thediwire.com
GWG’s Board Suspended by Bankruptcy Court
GWG Holdings Inc., the bankrupt financial services firm and sponsor of non-traded direct investment offerings, had its board of directors suspended by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, pending the outcome of a hearing scheduled for Dec. 1, 2022. The order from the...
thediwire.com
Apollo BDC Increases Monthly Distribution Per Share
Apollo Debt Solutions BDC, a non-traded perpetual-life business development company sponsored by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, increased its regular monthly distribution from $0.1408 per share to $0.1600 per share, which represents an increase in annualized distribution rate from 7.3% to 8.3%, for Class I common shares, based on the October NAV per share of $23.07. Class S common shares will receive an increased net distribution of $0.1439, a 7.5% distribution yield, while Class D common shares will receive an increased net distribution of $0.1553, representing an 8.1% distribution yield.
thediwire.com
Ares REIT Updates Monthly NAV Per Share
Ares Real Estate Income Trust Inc., a publicly registered NAV-based perpetual life real estate investment trust formerly known as Black Creek Diversified Property Fund, has updated its net asset value per share for its Class T, Class S, Class D, Class I, and Class E shares of common stock, as of Oct. 31, 2022.
Comments / 0