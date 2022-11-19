ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Uros Plavsic set to be 'back' against Butler

Tennessee redshirt-senior forward Uros Plavsic will return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for a game when the Vols take on Butler Wednesday night in the Battle 4 Atlantis, Rick Barnes told the media on Tuesday afternoon. “He’ll be back," Barnes said. "We’re getting ready to work out here...
247Sports

Vanderbilt football: Tennessee offense won't change with Hendon Hooker out, Clark Lea says

A game that just about everyone had written off as a foregone conclusion now carries a lot of weight on both sides this weekend. Vanderbilt will host Tennessee on Saturday in an in-state rivalry that could decide two teams' postseason fates: Coach Clark Lea and the Commodores at 5-6 will make a bowl game if they win, whereas coach Josh Heupel and the Volunteers likely need a victory to claim a spot in a New Year's Six bowl.
247Sports

‘Play for Hendon’ – what Tennessee’s players said this week about their fallen QB

Tennessee’s crushing loss at South Carolina was made all the more demoralizing by the loss of star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season- and college career-ending knee injury. A player so important to Tennessee’s rapid rise over the past two seasons, both as the orchestrator of an explosive offense and the program’s unquestioned leader, suffered a torn ACL early in the fourth quarter of the loss, an injury that brings to an end his stellar season and impressive two-year stint with the Vols. Even as the Vols turned the page to Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, the pain of losing Hooker remains fresh, but also motivating because they want to play for him against the Commodores.
247Sports

Kentucky's veterans preparing newcomers for Governor's Cup

LEXINGTON - For those not from the state of Kentucky, the Governor's Cup rivalry between the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville doesn't come top of mind when thinking of college football's biggest rivalries. However, once those new to the Commonwealth, whether it be players or coaches, get...
247Sports

Heupel addresses latest with Jeremy Banks situation

Tennessee suffered its second loss of the season with one of its top defenders not making the trip, but the Vols are expecting to have Jeremy Banks back for this week’s regular-season finale against Vanderbilt. Rumors and speculation have swirled over the past 48 hours about the absence of Banks for Tennessee’s shocking 63-38 loss at South Carolina, and head coach Josh Heupel didn’t really clear any of it up when asked on Monday about the reasons for him missing the game. However, he did say he “anticipate(s) Jeremy being with us here this week” as the Vols prep for the trip to Nashville to face the Commodores.
