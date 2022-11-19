ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

Southampton Village Hires Outside Firm To Assess Impact of Liberty Gardens

The Southampton Village Board took care of several important pieces of business on Monday night, November 21, including the passage of a resolution to have an outside engineering firm conduct... more. Socialite Libbie Mugrabi, 43, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree menacing, felony criminal mischief in the third degree, and...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Page at 63 Main Launches Fundraiser To Aid Sag Harbor Food Pantry

In an effort to give back to the community and aid the less fortunate, Page at 63 Main restaurant in Sag Harbor has announced a holiday fundraiser for the Sag... more. GOLD STAR To Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Phillips Family Cancer Center and Ellen Hermanson Breast Center, for partnering with Cancer Hope Network, which helps current cancer patients feel less alone by matching them with survivors, who also heal through the process of supporting others. Nobody should go through a health care crisis alone, and it’s even more beneficial when someone can offer support from a place of experience. This generous program is a wonderful example of a community playing its role in health care. DUNCE CAP To Southampton Village and, to a lesser extent, Southampton Town officials, for dragging their ... 22 Nov 2022 by Editorial Board.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Police Cuff Socialite For Suspected Menacing

Socialite Libbie Mugrabi, 43, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree menacing, felony criminal mischief in the third degree, and fourth degree possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, stemming from a... more. Nancy Carret López-Balboa of New York City and Southampton died on November 21 in New York City. She was...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Schneiderman Mulls Run for County Executive

What will term-limited Jay Schneiderman do, come 2024? His last term as Southampton Town Supervisor ends next year, and during an interview about his plans this week, he mentioned a... more. East Hampton golf professional Tim Garvin, who is the director of golf at South Fork ... by Michael Wright.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Join the Effort

The incivility and rudeness that is infecting our national politics has found its way to Sag Harbor. Most of the time I try to put aside offensive language directed at me as mayor, but Laura Greening has crossed a line. In a recent letter to the editor [“A Bully,” Letters, November 17], she accused me of bullying. That is a loaded and offensive term, particularly in this day and age, and her accusation is completely false and without merit.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

An Open Process

I was disappointed to read Rob Calvert’s letter last week [“Deliberate and Improve,” The Sag Harbor Express, November 17], which showed a fundamental misunderstanding of the Article 78 legal challenge to one of the affordable housing laws, Local Law 12, passed by the Sag Harbor Village Board in June.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

A Different Harvest

There is no easy way to dig dahlia bulbs out of Sagaponack’s heavy dirt. To date, the best tools are a four-wheel-drive tractor with the “mulch lifter.” The finish work... more. I am not the first trespasser this morning. Where the road becomes sand and ends, ......
SAGAPONACK, NY
27east.com

Sag Harbor Resident Emma Rascelles Will Play Lacrosse at LIU Post

Sag Harbor resident Emma Rascelles is taking her lacrosse career to the next level. Rascelles, a senior at St. Anthony’s High School in Huntington, recently signed her letter of intent... more. Brian Tardif was striving to become an athletic director. Still, he enjoyed teaching, and wasn’t ... 11 Oct...
SAG HARBOR, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy