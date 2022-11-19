Read full article on original website
msueagles.com
Women's Hoops to Take on Spalding in Home Opener Tuesday
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — After a four game road trip that saw Morehead State take on tough competition from numerous conferences around the country, women's basketball returns to Johnson Arena for their season opener against Spalding (Ky.) Tuesday. The Eagles are looking to bounce back after a loss...
msueagles.com
Men's Basketball Returns to FamilyLeisure.com Court to Battle Kentucky State
GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS) | TICKETS. MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's basketball team returns to Johnson Arena and FamilyLeisure.com Court Tuesday to take on the Kentucky Stare Thorobreds. Game time is 7 p.m. ET following the Eagle women's contest vs. Spadling (Ky.).
msueagles.com
Offensive Struggles Plague Eagles in Sunday Matinee
JOHNSON CITY, TN -- The Morehead State women's basketball team got a 28-point performance from the bench, but fell 54-35 to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on the road Sunday. Sophie Benharouga led the Eagles with nine points, closely followed by Aina Subirats, who posted a career-high eight points, including...
