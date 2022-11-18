ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fosterfollynews.net

Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14 of Dothan, Alabama Sought by Dothan Police on Two Counts of Capital Murder on November 21, 2022

According to a Dothan, Alabama Police Department spokesperson, Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14, of Dothan has been named as prime suspect in the shooting deaths of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells on Sunday evening, November 20, 2022. Oliver currently has an active juvenile pickup order for...
DOTHAN, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jeremiah Lee Hill, 32 of Alford on Meth Charges on November 20, 2022

An Alford man is behind bars after deputies located methamphetamine while patrolling Daniel’s Lake Park. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office telecommunications center received complaints of illegal activity in the Daniels Lake Park area. At approximately 4:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon, WCSO deputies patrolling the park made contact with 32-year-old,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy