FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Patricia D. Sullivan, 64 of Chipley, Florida Passes on November 19, 2022
Patricia D. Sullivan 64, of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on November 19, 2022, at her residence. Patricia was born on January 7, 1958, in Columbus, Georgia to Walter Max Boyett and Esther Patricia Pope. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is...
Maria Duane McGlamery, 65 of Chipley, Florida Passes on November 16, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida
Maria Duane “Ri” McGlamery died Nov. 16 in Jacksonville, Fla. She was born March 10, 1957 in Jacksonville, Fla., the eldest child of the late William Franklin McGlamery, Jr. and Josephine Brooks McGlamery. Ri graduated from Chipley High School in 1975 and Vanderbilt University in 1979 with a...
Sunland Center in Marianna, Florida Invites Public to ‘Christmas City’ on December 15 & 16, 2022
Sunland Center, located in Marianna, FL, presents Christmas City, December 15 & 16, 2022, 6PM-8PM CST. The public is invited to attend. Live entertainment will be provided. Food vendors will be available. Located in the Sunland Ranch, this magical tour features vignettes from “A Savior is Born” to other popular...
Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14 of Dothan, Alabama Sought by Dothan Police on Two Counts of Capital Murder on November 21, 2022
According to a Dothan, Alabama Police Department spokesperson, Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14, of Dothan has been named as prime suspect in the shooting deaths of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells on Sunday evening, November 20, 2022. Oliver currently has an active juvenile pickup order for...
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jeremiah Lee Hill, 32 of Alford on Meth Charges on November 20, 2022
An Alford man is behind bars after deputies located methamphetamine while patrolling Daniel’s Lake Park. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office telecommunications center received complaints of illegal activity in the Daniels Lake Park area. At approximately 4:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon, WCSO deputies patrolling the park made contact with 32-year-old,...
Identity of Two Young Girls Fatally Shot in Dothan, Alabama Confirmed by Dothan Police Late on Sunday, November 20, 2022
Local reports indicating that two persons found shot in a home on Fifth Avenue in Dothan on Sunday, November 20, 2022 have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. Dothan, Alabama Police officials indicate that an investigation is ongoing. Here is a transcript of...
