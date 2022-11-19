Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
How the US respond to Wales draw will determine their World Cup fate
A win over Wales, and a simplified path to the knockout rounds, was there for the taking, but the US let it slip. Will it derail their World Cup?
