Read full article on original website
Herbert Rimmer
4d ago
keep her and keep the arms dealer locked up. she hates America so honor his/her wishes and don't spend another tax dollar on it . save someone deserving of it. Putin has to be laughing.
Reply
10
Crystal
3d ago
Only in America, with the right representation NOBODY is responsible for what they do. Good for Russia for ENFORCING THEIR LAW of ZERO TOLERANCE for drug smuggling. KEEP HER LOCKED UP FOR 9 YEARS!!!!
Reply(1)
9
George Sloan
4d ago
could be worse some countries give the death penalty for what she did
Reply(1)
8
Comments / 29