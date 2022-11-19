Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Assistant Sec. of State Allie Bones as chief of staff
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs plans to keep a familiar face around, as she announced Monday the appointment of Allie Bones as her chief of staff. Bones is the current assistant secretary of state under Hobbs and has been since the latter took office in 2019. “I am...
KTAR.com
Arizona AG’s Office asks Maricopa County for answers about voting issues
PHOENIX – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is asking Maricopa County officials to explain the issues they had with in-person voting during the Nov. 8 election. In a letter sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Saturday, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright said the AG’s Elections Integrity Unit (EIU) has received “hundreds of complaints since Election Day” about in-person voting in the state’s largest county.
KTAR.com
Report shows Arizona child drownings in 2021 doubled from previous year
PHOENIX — According to a recent report, 44 children in Arizona died from drowning in 2021, double the amount from the year before. The report, led by the Arizona Child Fatality Review team, found that drowning was the most common cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4.
KTAR.com
Arizona State University to lead water research initiative for state’s resources
PHOENIX — Arizona State University will have a major role in the state’s water usage going forward, as the the institution will lead the Arizona Water Innovation Initiative. ASU and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the multi-year project that will involve a $40 million investment by the state.
