Arizona AG’s Office asks Maricopa County for answers about voting issues

PHOENIX – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is asking Maricopa County officials to explain the issues they had with in-person voting during the Nov. 8 election. In a letter sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Saturday, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright said the AG’s Elections Integrity Unit (EIU) has received “hundreds of complaints since Election Day” about in-person voting in the state’s largest county.
