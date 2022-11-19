Read full article on original website
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
Amazon Stock Is Still a Surefire Buy Despite Growth Plateau
There's no denying that 2022 has not been a great year for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock. It's easy to look at a chart, see that the stock is down over 40% year to date, and begin to panic. Understanding why the stock has cratered is a bit more complex, though....
Berkshire Hathaway sells shares worth $80.7 mln in China's BYD
HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.23 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD 1211.HK002594.SZ for HK$630.33 million ($80.67 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire Hathaway's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to...
Is the Worst Over for Semiconductor Stocks & ETFs?
Semiconductor stocks had taken a beating this year, due to fears about global economic slowdown and soaring input costs. Many of them have rebounded in the past few weeks, particularly after cooler-than-expected inflation reports and better-than-feared results. Shares of world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor TSM surged after it was...
Lincoln National Corporation Stock Gained 7% In One Week, What's Next?
Lincoln National Corporation’s stock (NYSE: LNC) has gained 7% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (down 0.6%). Further, the same pattern was observed over the last ten days (9.6% vs 5.2%). That said, the trend was quite opposite before that – it has lost 45% YTD and 30% MTD.
Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, PepsiCo & Walt Disney
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - HEFA, EFA, SE, CHKP
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: HEFA) where we have detected an approximate $217.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.8% decrease week over week (from 112,900,000 to 106,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of HEFA, in trading today iShares Trust - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA) is up about 1.1%, Sea Ltd (Symbol: SE) is down about 1.7%, and Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (Symbol: CHKP) is up by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HEFA Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HEFA, versus its 200 day moving average:
Earnings Preview: Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
The market expects Intuit (INTU) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Nordstrom (JWN) Beats After Close, Stock Sells Off
With no market catalysts today, as we mentioned in this space ahead of the open, indices still climbed throughout the day, closing at or around session highs. The Dow, which saw 27 of 30 components close higher, gained +397 points, or +1.18%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose an identical +1.36%, with all 11 sectors in the S&P closing higher (with 10 of 11 up month to date [Consumer Discresh was lower]). Even the small-cap Russell 2000, which has been fighting to keep up of late, added +1.16% for the day.
Here's Why You Should Bet on ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Stock
ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV is well-poised for growth, backed by its research and development (R&D) efforts, and a focus on clinical studies. Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player have gained 34.4% against the industry’s decline of 29.2% so far this year. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 18.3% in the same time frame.
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, OXY, MAR
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 580,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 58.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 55,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, CQQQ
In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Gold, up about 16.1% and shares of Goldmining, up about 15.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
Rite Aid (RAD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Rite Aid (RAD) closed the most recent trading day at $5.25, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain had gained 28.95%...
Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Investors might want to bet on Olympic Steel (ZEUS), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
