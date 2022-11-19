Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: HEFA) where we have detected an approximate $217.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.8% decrease week over week (from 112,900,000 to 106,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of HEFA, in trading today iShares Trust - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA) is up about 1.1%, Sea Ltd (Symbol: SE) is down about 1.7%, and Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (Symbol: CHKP) is up by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HEFA Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HEFA, versus its 200 day moving average:

13 HOURS AGO