5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
goairforcefalcons.com
Roberts wins third NFF Colorado Player of the Week Award
Air Force senior fullback Brad Roberts was named the National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter Player of the Week for the third time this season. He recorded career highs with 37 carries and 184 yards and a touchdown in a 24-12 home win over Colorado State. The 184 yards are the fourth-most in program history by a fullback, and his 37 carries is a program record for a fullback. Roberts' 100-plus yard game is the ninth this season, and the 100-yard effort is the 18th of his career. Roberts has 17 100-yard games the last two seasons which is the most in program history in consecutive seasons. He went over the 1,400-yard mark for the season, becoming the first player in program history to have multiple seasons of 1,300 yards or more.
goairforcefalcons.com
GAME 12: Air Force at San Diego State
Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. MT, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA) Dave Ryan (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Brandon Baylor (sidelines) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver, SXM App 984. Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force leads the series,...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Fencing Completes Competition At Elite Invitational
Air Force fencing completed competition at the Elite Invitational this Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Tse Sports Center on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. Air Force faced nine combined ranked opponents, including the nation's top-ranked team in Notre Dame on the men's side and Princeton...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force beats Navy and Ohio State
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force remained perfect on its trip to Ohio by sweeping seventh-ranked Navy and 12th-ranked Ohio State, Sunday, Nov. 20, in Columbus, Ohio. The Falcons were a perfect 4-0 on the trip. Air Force is undefeated this season against the service academies with three wins over Navy and two over Army.
goairforcefalcons.com
Rowe named AHA Defensive Player of the Week
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force junior Luke Rowe was named the Atlantic Hockey Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the AIC series, Nov. 19-20. Rowe, a defenseman from Succasunna, N.J., had two points in the series against the Yellow Jackets, both coming in the 3-3 overtime tie in game one. Rowe scored the second goal of the game, on the power play, to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period. Trialing 3-2 in the third period, Rowe had the primary assist on Willie Reim's goal to tie the game at 3-3.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Hosts USC-Upstate Monday in Collegiate Hoops Roadshow
TV/Stream: Altitude 2/MWN (Talent: Rachel Galligan and Todd Romero) Radio: AM 740 KVOR (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/15-17, 10-6, Big South, 3rd South Div. Streak: L2/W1. Last Game: L, 64-51 vs. Portland/W,79-78, at Coastal Carolina. Next Game: 11/23 vs. Mississippi Valley...
