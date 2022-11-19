Air Force senior fullback Brad Roberts was named the National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter Player of the Week for the third time this season. He recorded career highs with 37 carries and 184 yards and a touchdown in a 24-12 home win over Colorado State. The 184 yards are the fourth-most in program history by a fullback, and his 37 carries is a program record for a fullback. Roberts' 100-plus yard game is the ninth this season, and the 100-yard effort is the 18th of his career. Roberts has 17 100-yard games the last two seasons which is the most in program history in consecutive seasons. He went over the 1,400-yard mark for the season, becoming the first player in program history to have multiple seasons of 1,300 yards or more.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO