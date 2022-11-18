Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses PracticeOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChester, MD
Related
kentchamber.org
Benedictine is Recipient of Phillips Charitable Foundation Grant
Benedictine was the recipient of a Phillips Charitable Foundation Grant in the amount of $48,558 that was utilized to upgrade adult group homes located in Annapolis and Denton, Maryland. Phillips Charitable Foundation mission is to support organizations that provide necessary change in the lives of vulnerable populations by solving problems and removing obstacles that lead to lasting solutions. This is a perfect match to Benedictine’s belief that all individuals, regardless of their abilities, can be productive and active members of their communities.
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
WTOP
Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery
Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
WBOC
3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need
Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
The new law prioritizes pockets of poverty, giving schools services they need to thrive. The post Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools appeared first on Maryland Matters.
kentchamber.org
Community Shows its Support with Socks
Families and community members responded by donating nearly 1,100 pairs to the Sock-tober drive to help those in need. "Rock Hall Elementary families and the community collected 1,096 pairs of socks," said Principal Gillian Spero. "We were completely blown away with the support from everyone with our Sock-tober event. Thank you!"
WMDT.com
“She made that happen:” Local emergency nurse recognized for act of bravery honoring Cpl. Glenn Hilliard
MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. – A TidalHealth Peninsula emergency nurse was honored at the Operation We Care packing party event Sunday for her heroic act back on June 12th,. the day Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard was tragically murdered in the line of duty. Lauren Mann was the...
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
Bay Net
Police In Lexington Park Collect For Local Food Pantries
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On November 19, the Lexington Park COPs Unit braved the cold weather to collect non-perishable food items for various food pantries in the Lexington Park area. With help from the community, the unit collected a lot of food and $448.02 in monetary donations. From the...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan welcomes ‘Hogan’ the VetDog to State House in Annapolis [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state of Maryland’s partnership with America’s VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as a surprise tribute to the state’s commitment to helping wounded veterans, ‘Hogan’ is currently being trained by incarcerated individuals at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown as part of an innovative partnership between America’s VetDogs and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS). The newest VetDog-in-training will learn more than 100 commands in order to one day work as a service dog for a disabled veteran.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County students make dangerous trek to school lasting 4.5 miles, 75 minutes
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Parents in Anne Arundel County have had enough. It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and their children have missed a significant amount of school because the district cannot provide a regular bus. The families say their children are forced to walk to school in the bitter cold along dangerous highways.
Nottingham MD
Olszewski names interim Baltimore County Chief of Police, other key leadership positions
TOWSON, MD— Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday made the following personnel announcements:. Sameer Sidh has been named Baltimore County Deputy Administrative Officer for Economic Development and Infrastructure. Colonel Dennis J. Delp has been named Baltimore County’s Interim Chief of Police, effective December 6. Dori Henry has...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has special pup named 'Isabella' looking for new home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society with a special dog named 'Isabella'.
Bay Net
Math Teacher’s Powerball Numbers Add Up To Big Win In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!. Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen...
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next month
When it comes to grocery shopping, having more options near you is almost always preferred. Luckily, that will soon be the case for some Maryland residents because a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more.
Maryland Fire Marshal Investigating Incendiary Blaze Set At House Of Worship, Officials Say
Authorities say that a suspect is at large after allegedly setting an intentional fire at a house of worship in Maryland. An alert has been issued by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal following an incident that was reported at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 in Wicomico County at the Congregation of the Jehovah’s Witnesses on Parker Road in Salisbury.
Wbaltv.com
Preview of Baltimore's upcoming Christmas Village
A special preview of the Christmas Village that is getting ready to debut at the Inner Harbor, including a special tree lighting ceremony, happened this past weekend. Joining us live with more is the organizer of the Christmas Village, Thomas Bauer.
Comments / 0