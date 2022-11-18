Benedictine was the recipient of a Phillips Charitable Foundation Grant in the amount of $48,558 that was utilized to upgrade adult group homes located in Annapolis and Denton, Maryland. Phillips Charitable Foundation mission is to support organizations that provide necessary change in the lives of vulnerable populations by solving problems and removing obstacles that lead to lasting solutions. This is a perfect match to Benedictine’s belief that all individuals, regardless of their abilities, can be productive and active members of their communities.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO