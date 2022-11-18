ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

kentchamber.org

Benedictine is Recipient of Phillips Charitable Foundation Grant

Benedictine was the recipient of a Phillips Charitable Foundation Grant in the amount of $48,558 that was utilized to upgrade adult group homes located in Annapolis and Denton, Maryland. Phillips Charitable Foundation mission is to support organizations that provide necessary change in the lives of vulnerable populations by solving problems and removing obstacles that lead to lasting solutions. This is a perfect match to Benedictine’s belief that all individuals, regardless of their abilities, can be productive and active members of their communities.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery

Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need

Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
MARYLAND STATE
kentchamber.org

Community Shows its Support with Socks

Families and community members responded by donating nearly 1,100 pairs to the Sock-tober drive to help those in need. "Rock Hall Elementary families and the community collected 1,096 pairs of socks," said Principal Gillian Spero. "We were completely blown away with the support from everyone with our Sock-tober event. Thank you!"
ROCK HALL, MD
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
Bay Net

Police In Lexington Park Collect For Local Food Pantries

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On November 19, the Lexington Park COPs Unit braved the cold weather to collect non-perishable food items for various food pantries in the Lexington Park area. With help from the community, the unit collected a lot of food and $448.02 in monetary donations. From the...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan welcomes ‘Hogan’ the VetDog to State House in Annapolis [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state of Maryland’s partnership with America’s VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as a surprise tribute to the state’s commitment to helping wounded veterans, ‘Hogan’ is currently being trained by incarcerated individuals at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown as part of an innovative partnership between America’s VetDogs and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS). The newest VetDog-in-training will learn more than 100 commands in order to one day work as a service dog for a disabled veteran.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland Fire Marshal Investigating Incendiary Blaze Set At House Of Worship, Officials Say

Authorities say that a suspect is at large after allegedly setting an intentional fire at a house of worship in Maryland. An alert has been issued by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal following an incident that was reported at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 in Wicomico County at the Congregation of the Jehovah’s Witnesses on Parker Road in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Preview of Baltimore's upcoming Christmas Village

A special preview of the Christmas Village that is getting ready to debut at the Inner Harbor, including a special tree lighting ceremony, happened this past weekend. Joining us live with more is the organizer of the Christmas Village, Thomas Bauer.
BALTIMORE, MD

