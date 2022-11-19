Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Medical services requested for a reported crash with injuries on Pearl Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Medical services requested for a reported crash with injuries on Pearl Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with unknown injuries at 2568 West North Bend in Westwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Brush fire reported on Weaver Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Brush fire reported on Weaver Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of an accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park between Mooney Avenue and Zumstein Avenue. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a railroad arm malfunction at Glendale Milford Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Report of a railroad arm malfunction at Glendale Milford Road in Blue Ash. Traffic is backed up to Summit Park. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Clough Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Clough Road in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Turfway Road and Thoroughbred Boulevard in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Turfway Road and Thoroughbred Boulevard in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Report of a three-vehicle crash on Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills, unknown injuries, traffic disrupted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 at Taylor Mill Road
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays along the interstate in Taylor Mill, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
WLWT 5
Report of a rollover crash on Eastbound I-74 near Colerain Avenue
CINCINNATI — Report of a rollover crash, with entrapment, on Eastbound Interstate 74 near Colerain Avenue. A vehicle flipped over in the grass on the right side of the exit ramp. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reports of a dump truck fire on State Route 276 in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crews respond to reports of a dump truck fire on State Route 276 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WKRC
Flames engulf barn in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
Fox 19
Victim named in deadly Warren County crash involving semi, farm tractor
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a crash Tuesday involving a semi and farm tractor. Around 3 p.m. just north of Waynesville, a southbound semi on US-42 hit the rear of a farm tractor, according to Sgt. Robert Burd with Ohio State Highway Patrol. The collision...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, person struck at Cayton Road and Connector Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash, person struck at Cayton Road and Connector Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
