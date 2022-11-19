ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with unknown injuries at 2568 West North Bend in Westwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Brush fire reported on Weaver Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Brush fire reported on Weaver Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
MORROW, OH
WLWT 5

Report of an accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park between Mooney Avenue and Zumstein Avenue. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 at Taylor Mill Road

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays along the interstate in Taylor Mill, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a rollover crash on Eastbound I-74 near Colerain Avenue

CINCINNATI — Report of a rollover crash, with entrapment, on Eastbound Interstate 74 near Colerain Avenue. A vehicle flipped over in the grass on the right side of the exit ramp. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Flames engulf barn in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

