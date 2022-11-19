ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musings: It's always a good time to be thankful

Jason told his father, John (their names have been changed for the purposes of this story), that he appreciated the way John loved his family. It was close to Thanksgiving, and he just told him. He thought he knew, but he thought it would be nice to tell him. He...
Thanksgiving Holiday Movies

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and, of course, food. But it can also be a time for watching some great movies. We asked the staff at Prince William Living for some of their suggestions! Here are five of our favorite thanksgiving-themed films:. 1. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (1973)...
