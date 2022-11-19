Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim ATP Finals crown and tie Roger Federer’s record
Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets on Sunday to claim the ATP Finals title for a record-equalling sixth time in Turin.The Serbian was pushed all the way by Ruud but eventually won the title in straight sets 7-5 6-3.Ruud saved two break points in his first service game of the opening set to hold, but it set the tone for the match, with the Norwegian regularly forced onto the back foot. There were a number of lengthy rallies during the match, including 36 shots in the final game to set up a championship point for Djokovic, who...
Ivanisevic on Djokovic winning ATP Finals after tumultuous year: “This one is special”
Goran Ivanisevic has been through a lot in his time as coach of Novak Djokovic but after the Serb won a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, the Croat admitted this one was extra special. Banned (in the end) from entering Australia and from playing in the USA, he...
VIDEO: Djokovic gets trembles again during ATP Finals win over Ruud
Novak Djokovic was spotted midly shaking once more during his ATP Finals win over Casper Ruud. Djokovic first experienced shaking in his match against Medvedev where he looked very exhausted. He was able to rally and win the match with his semi-final against Fritz rather comfortably. The shaking returned against Ruud in the final and while he was able to win that match comfortably, the shaking is something fans are starting to get worried about.
Novak Djokovic clinches sixth ATP Finals title with statement performance
Novak Djokovic has won the 2022 ATP Finals, equalling Roger Federer's record of six titles at the end-of-season tournament. The Serbian defeated No. 3 seed Casper Ruud in straight sets in the title match, prevailing 7-5 6-3. The victory caps off an eventful and bizarre season for Djokovic, in which...
Journalist refused entry into stadium for Wales vs USA because he was wearing a rainbow t-shirt
The American broadcaster eventually managed to make it past security with the t-shirt still on
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
Thousands of empty seats told the sad story as Qatar's long-awaited World Cup debut ended in a bad case of stage fright on Sunday. "I don't think it will be like other World Cups," he said.
Photo of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Chess Goes Viral
The photo came from a Louis Vuitton advertisement featuring the two soccer legends.
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Argentina 1-2 Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener. Argentina were tipped as one of the pre-tournament favorites to go all the way in Qatar - and they still might - but very few foresaw ...
Mikaela Shiffrin rolls into Killington World Cup on fire, fueled by a decision to stay put
Maybe your most recent memory of Mikaela Shiffrin is February’s Olympics, where she failed to finish her three best events and had a top individual result of ninth place. Maybe your most recent memory is her rebound last March, winning the World Cup Finals downhill and a fourth overall season title.
2022 World Cup schedule: France vs Australia tops Tuesday’s slate
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will find the
Top tennis players and moments in 2022
Rafa Nadal and Iga Swiatek both broke records, while Serena Williams and Roger Federer provided tear-filled goodbyes. We name the best comebacks, top players and more in an extraordinary year.
USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup
Tyler Adams was named captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At 23 years old, he is both the youngest World Cup captain for the USA since 1950 and the youngest of 32 captains in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder was omnipresent during CONCACAF World Cup Read more... The post USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Reacts To Stunning World Cup Upset Tuesday
Early Tuesday morning, while most of the United States was still asleep, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history was unfolding. Argentina, a favorite to win the World Cup this year, lost its opener in stunning fashion. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the first half - which was dominated by Argentina.
Portugal vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Group H clash between Portugal and Ghana including team news, lineups & predictions.
Djokovic Returns To The Australian Open As Ban Is Lifted
Tennis fans in Australia were denied the chance to see Novak Djokovic challenge for the Australian Open last year owing to his personally held stand point on Covid vaccines and although fans were split on his ultimate deportation and the headlines that were created, given Australia's struggles with the pandemic many more agreed with the decisions taken by 'Fortress Australia' although banning him from the country for three years did not sit well.
Felix Auger-Aliassime: A Man Reborn
Eight finals played. Eight finals lost. For a player considered the next big thing, the mentality seemed to be missing for Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 2022 season promised great things for the next-gen players. The Top 3 were finally, with a combination of injuries, Father time, and some very questionable stance on the vaccine had suddenly created a void. A void that suddenly was open to being filled by anyone.
Look: There's Already Controversy In First World Cup Game
Well, that didn't take long. A couple of minutes into the first game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, we have controversy. Ecuador scored the first goal of the tournament, but it was called off due to an offside penalty. But was Ecuador really offside?. You be the judge:. Sports...
Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
Wednesday at the 2022 World Cup: Germany, Spain and Belgium begin group stage campaigns
Germany, Spain, Belgium and 2018 finalists Croatia get their campaigns under way on day four of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Belgium's "Golden Generation" will begin their final shot at World Cup glory against Canada on Wednesday, but do so without talismanic forward Romelu Lukaku, who has been central to their success in recent years.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day One - Qatar 0-2 Ecuador
A summary of day one for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in which hosts Qatar faced Ecuador for their first ever major tournament match.
