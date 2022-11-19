Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets on Sunday to claim the ATP Finals title for a record-equalling sixth time in Turin.The Serbian was pushed all the way by Ruud but eventually won the title in straight sets 7-5 6-3.Ruud saved two break points in his first service game of the opening set to hold, but it set the tone for the match, with the Norwegian regularly forced onto the back foot. There were a number of lengthy rallies during the match, including 36 shots in the final game to set up a championship point for Djokovic, who...

2 DAYS AGO