culvercitycrossroads.com
Ezidore Will Be the Youngest Candidate to Win a Seat
Triston Ezidore will become the youngest candidate to win a seat on the Culver City School Board, and the first Black male to serve on the Board. The first-time candidate will also become the youngest public official elected in Los Angeles County, and possibly in the State of California, as well as one of the youngest candidates to win an election in the history of the United States.
KMPH.com
Los Angeles lesson plan calls students' understanding of Thanksgiving 'problematic' and 'wrong'
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CITC) — Students are encouraged to question the history of Thanksgiving in the largest public school district in California. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has various advisory lessons available to educators created by its Office of Human Relations, Diversity & Equity. Teachers are asked to use these lesson plans in their classrooms either as designed or as starting points to then adapt.
Laist.com
What 'Being American' Means In Los Angeles
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Laist.com
Following Accuracy Concerns, LA’s City Council Advances Plan To Audit Homeless Count
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
scvnews.com
Fernandeño Tataviam Tribe to Open Annual CSUN Powwow
It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1970s at California State University, Northridge — one that was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CSUN’s 37th Annual Powwow returns on Saturday, Nov. 26, to celebrate American Indian communities of Los Angeles and throughout Southern California.
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
californiaglobe.com
LA County Department of Public Health Pushing Indoor Masking With Increase in COVID Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reaffirmed their stance on recommending masking inside public indoor places on Monday amid a jump of COVID-19 in the past few weeks. Since the repeal of state and local indoor mask mandates in the late winter and early spring of this year,...
NBC Los Angeles
Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster
Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
Notable Black Mayors Sworn Into Office In 2022
Karen Bass will be sworn into office on December 12. Check out our list of Black mayors who have been sworn into office in 2022. The post Notable Black Mayors Sworn Into Office In 2022 appeared first on NewsOne.
L.A. County D.A.'s Office Drops Charges Against Konnech
I blogged about the charges on Oct. 6 ("Sometimes the Conspiracy Theorists Might Have Something of a Point: The Konnech Controversy"), but on Nov. 9 the D.A.'s office dropped the charges:. In an abrupt reversal, Los Angeles County has dismissed charges against the chief executive of an election software company,...
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"
Brooke Baevsky (@itschefbae) went viral via TikTok after sharing the cost to “restock a client's pantry.” Brooke is a Los Angeles-based celebrity private chef. The video has over 3.4 million views.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Announces New Heads of Police Department AND Water and Power
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of Pasadena made two major announcements on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. After a robust and inclusive selection process, City Manager Miguel Márquez has announced the appointment of Eugene Harris to serve as Pasadena’s police chief, effective Jan. 3, 2023. And he has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP).
2urbangirls.com
Embattled LA Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas breaks his silence in radio interview
LOS ANGELES – Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas did an exclusive interview with KNX radio instead of appearing on KBLA 1580 with Tavis Smiley to speak directly to his constituents. “I am the elected member of the Los Angeles City Council as we speak,” Ridley-Thomas told KNX’s...
signalscv.com
Schiavo pulls ahead of Valladares by 571 votes
The tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District has seen both candidates take the lead at least once since election day and the race is still, as of Saturday, too close to call. On Friday, incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, held on to a razor-thin 797-vote lead against...
constructiondive.com
Construction resumes on $2.4B Los Angeles Metro Purple Line
All construction work has restarted on a 2.6-mile stretch of the $2.4 billion Los Angeles Metro Purple Line Extension project after it was shut down last month due to safety issues. L.A. Metro allowed the contractors on the job, Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini and Torrington, Connecticut-based O&G Industries, back on...
Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal
Why are old-guard Latino politicians so angry at their African American neighbors? It goes back 40 years. The post Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
signalscv.com
Supes amend tenants’ protections, Barger votes ‘no’
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 recently to approve two items related to tenant protections, but Supervisor Kathryn Barger was the lone “no” vote, citing what she described as an unfair burden placed on mom-and-pop property owners. The Board of Supervisors approved updates to the...
Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes
Millennium Homes is one of Habitat LA’s latest projects in the city meant to connect low-income families to affordable, to-own units in Central Long Beach. The post Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Natalia Bryant files for restraining order in LA County against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant has asked a judge for a restraining order against a 32-year-old Sun Valley man who is accused of harassing and stalking her since she was 17.
Huntington Park announces World Cup street closure
Pacific Blvd. will be closed in Huntington Park for the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Poland Tuesday.The city will close Pacific Blvd. to all vehicle traffic between Florence and Gage avenues during and after the game.The Mexico-Poland game is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. All businesses will remain open for regular hours. Sidewalks will be unaffected.The closure affects three blocks, approximately a quarter-mile long.The area will be monitored by police personnel and will be reopened once celebrations have dispersed, according to the city.
