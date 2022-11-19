ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In An All Red Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03w39N_0jGg4Ed900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OV4Je_0jGg4Ed900

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty


Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene in New York City this week giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute all red look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance in Soho, New York donning an all red look from Magda Butrym. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore the red look from the designer brand to perfection which featured a cut out midriff to show off her rock solid abs. She paired with  silver heels and minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a slicked back bun and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

The beauty was spotted on photographer Shakira McQueen’s Instagram page, as she strutted her stuff in the fashionable look. “Its Always A Great Night When Lori Is In Town

Shot By Me .

#loriharvey” she captioned the post.

Check out the fashionable post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shakira McQueen (@yourlovediaryy)

Miss Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks because all of her fits are absolutely top notch, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's See-Through Catsuit Is Actually a Wedding Dress

Lori Harvey arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in an Off-White creation imagined by the late Virgil Abloh. The balaclava gown, passed on to his successor Ib Kamara to finish, consists of three fragile tulle layers, including a catsuit, sheer dress, and balaclava that attaches to gloved sleeves. Harvey's stylist Elly Karamoh worked with the fashion house to source the design for the event, which took place on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood.
Parade

Jessica Biel Turns Heads in Burgundy All-Leather Look

The actress stepped out on Tuesday in New York City to launch her new over-the-counter children's pain reliever and cough medicine line, KinderMed. The line is a part of KinderFarms, a company Biel cofounded with Jeremy Adams. Biel was photographed wearing a jaw-dropping all-leather burgundy jumpsuit that we wish we...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cher Masters Biker Style in Leather Chrome Hearts Dress & Sky-High Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022

Cher brought true grunge style to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The multi-hyphenate artist hit the red carpet for the occasion with Chrome Hearts, attending as the date of designer Laurie Lynne Stark — who, along with Richard Stark, will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s ceremony. Cher’s ensemble featured black leather crafted into a biker jacket-style bodice with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Topped with silver buckles and zippers, the punk rock piece was attached to a matching silk and leather slit skirt, layered atop fishnet tights and cinched with Hearts’ signature gothic silver crosses. Cher’s attire...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show

Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Blooms in 3D Red Rose Dress & Flexes Her Feet for Vogue December Cover

Jennifer Lopez is closing the year on a fashion-forward note — as “Vogue’s” December 2022 covergirl. Marking her third moment covering the magazine’s US edition, the musician posed for Annie Leibovitz’s lens in a flowing red Valentino haute couture gown. The silky piece — worn barefoot — featured a 3D rose bodice, shot as a tribute to photographer Gordon Parks’s 1952 photo of Eartha Kitt for “Life” magazine.
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shines Bright in a Silver Crystal Gown at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Katie Holmes sparkled like a diamond on the red carpet of the 2022 CFDA Awards. Earlier this week, the Dawson’s Creek alum showed up to the awards ceremony alongside designer and close friend, Jonathan Simkhai. At the event, Holmes fully channeled her inner flapper girl and dazzled in a Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the spring/summer 2023 collection.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Adds Comfy Twist to Athleisure Style With Furry Balenciaga Slides

Lori Harvey was spotted running around the streets of Los Angeles in this sporty all-black ensemble — with a comfy twist. Harvey was wearing a long-sleeved black top with a drawstring hemline, high-waisted black leggings, with ribbed black-and-white socks. The socialite styled the sporty look with a pair of rectangular black sunglasses with a slight cat-eye and simple diamond stud earrings. She carried a square-shaped purse, a black Gym Shark baseball cap, and went with a natural no makeup-makeup look. The highlight of Harvey‘s casual attire were the furry black and white Balenciaga slides she was sporting. The style is made of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Brooke Shields Elevates Holiday Style With Gold Stilettos & Sparkling Maroon Skirt at ‘Spirited’ Premiere

Brooke Shields brought holiday party dressing to the New York premiere of “Spirited.” The Apple TV+ holiday film, a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, will premiere on Nov. 11. While hitting the red carpet at Lincoln Center in New York, Shields wore a sparkling red dress. Styled by Jared Depriest Gilbert, her knee-length St. John ensemble featured a red bodice and maroon skirt covered in sequins. A metallic gold bar clutch, hoop earrings and diamond rings — as well as a chic set of black-rimmed glasses — completed Shields’ ensemble. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...
Inquisitr.com

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots

The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
101.1. The Wiz

Yeezy For President 2024 Plus Selling Balenciaga For Twenty Dollars?

  Lore’l talks Kanye West’s latest presidential run and plans to sell used Balenciaga merch for 20 dollars! Petty or nah!? Yeezy designs may have sold for hundreds of dollars in the past, but Ye is revealing plans to sell re-worked Balenciaga clothing with his presidential slogan, “Ye24” printed on the front! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW […]
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy