Oxford, IN

Bomber travel to Kankakee Valley and Win the Season Opener 65-44

The Bombers started the 2022-2023 basketball season with a bang. The Black and Red traveled north into hostile territory to challenge the Kougars. The Bombers relied on their defense to challenge the home team. Nine Bombers were in the scoring category with Tristen Wuethrich (16), Corbin Mathew (11), Nole Marchand (10) and Colby Chapman (9) leading the charge. The Bombers won the turn over and rebound battles as well.
WHEATFIELD, IN
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon

CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
Lebanon woman killed in rural Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-car crash in rural Boone County Sunday evening, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Boone County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North for a crash with injuries.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
DELPHI, IN

