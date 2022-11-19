Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rensselaercentral.com
Bomber travel to Kankakee Valley and Win the Season Opener 65-44
The Bombers started the 2022-2023 basketball season with a bang. The Black and Red traveled north into hostile territory to challenge the Kougars. The Bombers relied on their defense to challenge the home team. Nine Bombers were in the scoring category with Tristen Wuethrich (16), Corbin Mathew (11), Nole Marchand (10) and Colby Chapman (9) leading the charge. The Bombers won the turn over and rebound battles as well.
WLFI.com
Purdue basketball's Braden Smith leaves behind a surprise in his high school locker
Purdue basketball's Braden Smith was Westfield's all-time leader in points and assists, the first Division I recruit in boys' basketball history, and was named Indiana Mr. Basketball. Smith left behind something for whoever got his locker next.
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overhead
An Indiana witness at West Lafayette reported watching three large, white lights in a triangle formation at about 6 p.m. on February 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
fox32chicago.com
Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon
CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
FAIR OAKS, I.N. (WXIN) — A man from Indiana is dead after falling into a manure lagoon at a dairy farm in Jasper County, the local sheriff confirmed. Robert Van Baren, 30, reportedly fell into the lagoon on Thursday morning after a piece of equipment he was using rolled in and became submerged, according to […]
Lebanon woman killed in rural Boone County crash
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-car crash in rural Boone County Sunday evening, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Boone County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North for a crash with injuries.
casscountyonline.com
Harbor Freight Tools to open new location in Logansport, Indiana; hiring to begin for 25-30 new jobs
Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Logansport, IN. The new store will be located at 3922 E. Market Street and is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
IN judge considers unsealing evidence, adjusting bond for Richard Allen, Delphi murder suspect
A judge weighed in on unsealing evidence and potentially adjusting bond in the Delphi, Indiana murders Tuesday.
WISH-TV
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
WISH-TV
Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
Student charged with stealing nearly $2,500 worth of goods from Best Buy
A Purdue student working at the Sagamore Parkway Best Buy in Lafayette reportedly admitted to stealing nearly $2,000 worth of electronics and over $500 in cash from the store while working. Lafayette Police arrested Saranjit Kaur, a student in the College of Health and Human Sciences, on Oct. 31 after...
Comments / 0