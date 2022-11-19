ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, SC

Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
LAURINBURG, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Thanksgiving Parade is Thursday

City of Bennettsville District 5 Councilman Tyron Abraham and the Marlboro School Community Center will have a Thanksgiving parade on Nov. 24. Entries are still needed for the parade. The line-up will start at 8:30 a.m. at the MSCC, 612 King Street in Bennettsville. The parade will start at 10...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association

Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

Waffle House Employee Throws Out Customer Like Trash

By now you should know, if The Waffle House is in the news, I must bring it to light. What’s funny, is I don’t think I ever wrote about my own bizarre experience, not long ago. Quickly. We were out with another couple for a Sunday Funday of brewery hopping. Collectively, we decided The Waffle House would be the perfect ending. It was 9pm on a Saturday night. The Waffle House in Monroe had chairs on the tables, and we were informed upon entering that they were closing. Apparently, not enough employees showed up to work and their manager said close. Close. The Waffle House. They don’t even close during 99% of most hurricanes and natural disasters. Wait, it gets better. We drove to the location in Indian Trail. It only had 4 tables open and a line out the door for the same reason. Crazy. However, not as crazy as THIS!
MONROE, NC
News19 WLTX

Bethune sells items from vacant elementary school

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Town of Bethune has spent months transforming the former Bethune Elementary School into a community center. On Saturday the town took the next step of selling all of the items from the inside. The school has been vacant for close to a year with desks,...
BETHUNE, SC
WMBF

Former clerk charged with embezzling from Pee Dee town

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The former town clerk in Florence County town is in custody for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars. Investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, on Tuesday. Sullivan was the clerk for the Town of Pamplico. According to the report,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Lorenzo D. Covington

ROCKINGHAM — Lorenzo D. Covington, 75, of Rockingham, passed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, noon-5 p.m. at...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 12-year-old with autism missing from Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old boy with autism has been reported missing, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen Tuesday in the 700 block of Craig Circle in Marlboro County, MCSO said. The boy was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and silver/black reflective Jordan’s, according to […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding multiple people. 34-year-old Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III of Chadbourn was arrested on November 10th after Officers obtained receipts from Powell’s Recycling about a stolen vehicle located on a property in Cerro Gordo.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

4 arrested, narcotics seized following search in Laurinburg, sheriff’s office says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Laurinburg that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday at 3550 Grant Street in Laurinburg, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies had received multiple complaints of narcotics sales from the […]
LAURINBURG, NC

