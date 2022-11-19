Read full article on original website
Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Travel Deals, United To Launch Electric Taxi Service, Paris’ Nickname Has Gruesome Backstory & More- Travel News!
Eater tells us Where To Eat At Newark Liberty Airport Right Now. AFAR reports United To Launch Electric Air Taxi Service From Newark To Manhattan. T+L: South Carolina Destination Was Just Named No. 1 City in the US by T+L Readers. Fodor’s says Paris’ Nickname ‘the City of Light’ Has...
Buying IHG bonus points with Best Flexible rate prevented suite upgrade
The IHG Milestone reward I selected after 20 nights this calendar year was the choice of a confirmable suite upgrade. I booked a 5-night stay using the Best Flexible Rate for one hotel in Poland with the intention to use my confirmed suite upgrade for the stay. I booked my hotel reservation early October 2022.
What a Steal! An Entire Spanish Village is on Sale for Just $260K!
This is not a Spanish villa but an ENTIRE SPANISH VILLAGE! It is on sale for just $260K with over 40 houses and much more!. There are a bunch of Americans that have been buying and are looking to buy retirement homes in Europe. For this purpose, there have been all kind of investment schemes that countries use, like Greece’s Golden Visa (which, by the way, is shortly going from €250,000 to €500,000 in investment amount!). But, how about buying an entire village – in Spain, no less!
Wild Word Cup! Urban Turban Black Friday Sale
Have you seen the Urban Turban in the World Cup yet? Keep watching and you will see it on international TV! I am leaving next week for the knockout stage and am happy I will not be staying in a shipping container (see Housing World Cup Qatar: Adventurous or Fyre Fest? & Hilton World Cup Booked! Your Results Will Vary). The problem is that the US and Argentina may not be there by the time I arrive, rendering these turbans useless:
Win Two United Travel Certificates On United!
United Airlines is currently running the Flyaway Sweepstakes. United is giving out two domestic roundtrip coach travel certificates every two weeks, but this is the last week to enter. One grand prize winner from all eligible entries will win two travel certificates anywhere the airline flies!. I’d be happy to...
FlyAtlantic makes a splash – but can this work?
FlyAtlantic has been making the news rounds today as they come out of its sleeper state and start to gear up to offer services, starting in the Summer of 2024. FlyAtlantic Boeing 737- Render Lift Aero Design/FlyAtlantic. As the name suggests, they will operate services across the Atlantic, seemly creating...
$40 New Member Referral Bonus November 2022 With Rakuten
When you sign up as a new member of Rakuten, you will receive a bonus of $40.00 via referral when you spend a minimum of $40.00 on qualifying purchases within the first 90 days of your new membership, which is one of the best referral offers from Rakuten — just in time for the holiday season of 2022….
A Closer Look At the Marriott Logo
Having been in the restaurant business from its humble beginnings in the District of Columbia as a root beer stand with only nine seats since 1927, John Willard Marriott decided to expand into the lodging industry almost 30 years later in 1957 with the grand opening of the Twin Bridges Motor Hotel in Arlington in Virginia, which initially operated as an independent motel property under what was purportedly the largest association of independent motel operators in the world known as Quality Courts United, Incorporated — which was the predecessor to Choice Hotels International, Incorporated — and the motel was easily accessible off of the highway.
What Are Interline Baggage Agreements And Why Do They Matter?
Once you earn enough points and miles to book an award trip, you quickly learn that finding a ticket from your hometown to the desired destination on your preferred dates with the points you have is nearly impossible. However, if you do find that trip, book it immediately and then run to the store to get a Powerball ticket because it’s obviously your lucky day.
Earn 10,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points Per Stay 2022 Returns With Homes & Villas by Marriott International
You can earn 10,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points with every stay of a minimum of three consecutive nights at participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties in greater than 700 locations starting today, Monday, November 21, 2022 through Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in addition to the typical five points per dollar you would normally earn…
Where To Smoke At Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH)
I am not a smoker, but provide airport smoking guides in an effort to help smokers and reduce second-hand smoke. My views on smoking at airports remain unchanged. Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH) claims to be a “smoke-free facility” but in reality smoking rooms are widely available. Smoking...
