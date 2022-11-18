Minnesota Crookston Men's Cross Country Makes Trek to Joplin, Mo., for Regional Championships

Golden Eagle Women's Basketball Heads East on Highway-2 for NSIC Opener with Bemidji State. · Minnesota Crookston will look for their first win of 2022 on Tuesday night against NSIC foe Bemidji State. The Golden Eagles are coming off of a pair of home losses to non-conference foes Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech. On Thursday night, the Golden Eagles led by as much as 15 in the first half, before the Wildcats would storm back for the 10 point win. The series between the two programs is tied at 21, but the Beavers have won the previous six games, dating back to 2019. The six-game win streak in the series is tied for the longest between the two programs. Minnesota Crookston won six straight games from 2009-12.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO