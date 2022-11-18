Minnesota Crookston Men's Cross Country Makes Trek to Joplin, Mo., for Regional Championships

Read full article on original website
Sagna's 22 Points Not Enough as Bemidji State Outlasts Minnesota Crookston
Bemidji, Minn. – Blaize Sagna (So., G, London, England) scored a career-high 22 points, but Bemidji State made one more play than the Golden Eagles down the stretch, earning their first win of NSIC play with a 79-74 victory over Minnesota Crookston on Tuesday night. Minnesota Crookston falls to...
Golden Eagle Hockey Back Home on Saturday-Sunday Looking to Continue Hot Start against Williston State College
Crookston, Minn. – What a start it has been for the University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team. In fact, it has been a record start. Through ten games, the Golden Eagles have nine wins and have already swept four series', both school records through the first ten games. The Golden Eagles swept Dakota College at Bottineau last weekend with a 5-3 win on Friday and a 5-2 win on Saturday. Minnesota Crookston continues to get timely goals and outstanding goalkeeping, a record for success.
Minnesota Crookston Men Open Up NSIC Play with Highway-2 Rivals Bemidji State on Tuesday
Minnesota Crookston Men Open Up NSIC Play with Highway-2 Rivals Bemidji State on Tuesday. Live Stats -- https://bsubeavers.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary. Golden Eagle men's basketball will look for win number one this Tuesday as they make the 70 mile trek to Bemidji for the conference opener at Bemidji State. This will be the third true road game of the young season for the Golden Eagles, who lost in overtime in the season opener at Missouri Western State and then fell to Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech this past weekend. The Beavers have won four out of the last five meetings, including five-straight in Bemidji. The Golden Eagles will look for their first win in Bemidji since 2017.
Golden Eagle Women’s Basketball Heads East on Highway-2 for NSIC Opener with Bemidji State
Golden Eagle Women's Basketball Heads East on Highway-2 for NSIC Opener with Bemidji State. · Minnesota Crookston will look for their first win of 2022 on Tuesday night against NSIC foe Bemidji State. The Golden Eagles are coming off of a pair of home losses to non-conference foes Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech. On Thursday night, the Golden Eagles led by as much as 15 in the first half, before the Wildcats would storm back for the 10 point win. The series between the two programs is tied at 21, but the Beavers have won the previous six games, dating back to 2019. The six-game win streak in the series is tied for the longest between the two programs. Minnesota Crookston won six straight games from 2009-12.
