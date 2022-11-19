Read full article on original website
Max Verstappen says he could retire from F1 after Red Bull contract, aged 31: 'I want to do other stuff'
Double Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has reiterated that his current Red Bull contract could be his last, telling Sky Sports he may retire aged 31 due to the amount of races and his desire to "do other stuff" Verstappen, 25, has just completed the most dominant season in...
Daniel Ricciardo happier with Red Bull role than F1 2023 race seat as he gets set to return 'home'
Ricciardo, an eight-time race winner and one of the biggest names in the sport, will be off the grid next year after having his McLaren deal ended early, but a deal to keep him involved in F1 in some capacity is about to be finalised. Confirmed by Red Bull's bosses...
What time is F1 today?
Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Follow the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year...
Max Verstappen caps fine year with Abu Dhabi glory as Lewis Hamilton limps home
Max Verstappen completed his championship year by taking victory at Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – as Lewis Hamilton’s record of winning in every season of his career went up in smoke when he retired with three laps remaining.Verstappen finished 8.7 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who made a one-stop strategy work to secure runner-up spot in the standings, ahead of Sergio Perez.The Red Bull driver stopped one more time than Leclerc, but failed to catch the Monegasque in the closing stages and finished third.Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari with Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell fifth leaving...
Formula 1: United States' Logan Sargeant secures final 2023 seat with Williams
American Logan Sargeant has secured the final seat on next year's Formula 1 grid with Williams. The team said last month that the 21-year-old would be given the drive alongside Alex Albon if he secured the required points for an F1 licence. Finishing fourth in the Formula 2 championship at...
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
Thousands of empty seats told the sad story as Qatar's long-awaited World Cup debut ended in a bad case of stage fright on Sunday. "I don't think it will be like other World Cups," he said.
Motor racing-Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
ABU DHABI (Reuters) -Double world champion Max Verstappen signed off on a dominant 2022 Formula One campaign with a record-extending 15th win of the year in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Charles Leclerc secured second in the overall standings.
Qatar announcer reveals 67,000 fans at World Cup 2022 opener vs Ecuador.. despite stadium capacity of only 60,000
QATAR'S announcer at the Al Bayt Stadium said a whopping 67,000 people were in attendance to see the curtain raiser for the World Cup, despite the stadium's capacity being just 60,000. The Al Bayt Stadium situated in the North East of Qatar played host to the hosts being beaten 2-0...
That's a Wrap! Verstappen Closes Out Historic F1 Season with Abu Dhabi Win
Formula 1’s longest season finally came to a conclusion at the flashy Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, with a dominant sign-off by Max Verstappen, and an auf wiedersehen to Sebastian Vettel. Autoweek recaps the talking points. Verstappen Signs off with 15th Win. The 2022 season started...
F1 grid today: Starting positions for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 Announces New All-Female F1 Academy Series
Formula 1 announced on Friday a new all-female series called F1 Academy. The goal of the new series will be to help better prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of racing. To be clear, this isn't going to replace any of the current female racing series; instead, it will act as a Formula 4 series feeding into the higher ones.
Verstappen Wins 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Race; LeClerc Claims 2nd Ahead of Perez
Photo | Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images.It was also Sebastian Vettel's final race, as the four-time F1 champion is retiring after this season.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Sets Record For Fastest Four-Door Sedan At Dubai Autodrome
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing now officially holds the record for the fastest four-door sedan to lap the Dubai Autodrome. It completed a lap of the 3.34-mile circuit in 2:17.653. The previous record was 2:18.816, set by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 in 2019. The difference between the two cars...
Sebastian Vettel: Four-time champion bows out as an F1 great on and off the track
Sebastian Vettel leaves Formula 1 at the end of one of the sport's most illustrious careers knowing he is as admired as a person off track as much as he is for his achievements on it. The 35-year-old German ended his career with a 10th place and solitary point for...
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes' difficult season 'absolutely necessary' - Toto Wolff
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says that their difficult 2022 season was "absolutely necessary" for the team's future success. Mercedes, who had won the last eight constructors' championships, finished the season third and won only one race. Wolff said: "I am sure this a difficult year was necessary to...
Ferrari signs off on 2022 with a 1-2-3 at Abu Dhabi F1 test
Track action for the 2022 Formula 1 season officially came to an end in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with a busy day of testing at the Yas Marina Circuit that was topped by Ferrari. The day was split between 2023 tire testing and rookie driver running, with teams able to run two cars following Sunday’s race at the same venue. That meant many race drivers were in action – including both of the usual drivers from Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes – and it was the Scuderia who led the way with an unusual one-two-three.
USA have questions of their own as controversy flares at World Cup
The USMNT’s young players have negotiated the off-field turmoil in Qatar. Now they must deal with injuries and loss of form in key areas. Shortly after the silence enveloping this sleepy neighborhood on the outskirts of Doha was broken by the late evening call to prayer echoing from the minarets, the United States men’s national team arrived at the Al-Gharrafa Stadium on Saturday night for their penultimate training session ahead of a tournament unlike any other.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins as Sebastian Vettel scores points in final race
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beat the Dutchman's team-mate Sergio Perez to secure second in the championship. Leclerc, who was Verstappen's title rival earlier this year before Ferrari's season imploded in a flood of errors and reliability...
Sebastian Vettel's most memorable moments on and off the track during his F1 career
Sebastian Vettel prepares for his final Formula 1 race at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after he announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season.The 35-year-old German driver made his F1 debut 15 years ago in 2007, and went on to win four consecutive world championships for Red Bull from 2010-2013 - with his first at the age of 23 making him the youngest-ever Formula 1 world champion.In 2015, Vettel joined Ferrari for six seasons before joining Aston Martin in the 2021 season up until his retirement.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBack in July, Vettel...
Belgium vs Canada World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group F match at Qatar 2022
Belgium's golden generation begins its last stand when they face Canada in their opening game of Group F in Qatar. This is likely to be a last World Cup for the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen, and so Roberto Martinez will hope for a result worthy of that mix of talent.
