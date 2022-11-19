ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

What time is F1 today?

The Independent

Max Verstappen caps fine year with Abu Dhabi glory as Lewis Hamilton limps home

Max Verstappen completed his championship year by taking victory at Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – as Lewis Hamilton’s record of winning in every season of his career went up in smoke when he retired with three laps remaining.Verstappen finished 8.7 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who made a one-stop strategy work to secure runner-up spot in the standings, ahead of Sergio Perez.The Red Bull driver stopped one more time than Leclerc, but failed to catch the Monegasque in the closing stages and finished third.Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari with Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell fifth leaving...
BBC

Formula 1: United States' Logan Sargeant secures final 2023 seat with Williams

American Logan Sargeant has secured the final seat on next year's Formula 1 grid with Williams. The team said last month that the 21-year-old would be given the drive alongside Alex Albon if he secured the required points for an F1 licence. Finishing fourth in the Formula 2 championship at...
Reuters

Motor racing-Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI (Reuters) -Double world champion Max Verstappen signed off on a dominant 2022 Formula One campaign with a record-extending 15th win of the year in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Charles Leclerc secured second in the overall standings.
Autoweek.com

That's a Wrap! Verstappen Closes Out Historic F1 Season with Abu Dhabi Win

Formula 1’s longest season finally came to a conclusion at the flashy Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, with a dominant sign-off by Max Verstappen, and an auf wiedersehen to Sebastian Vettel. Autoweek recaps the talking points. Verstappen Signs off with 15th Win. The 2022 season started...
The Independent

F1 grid today: Starting positions for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under...
CarBuzz.com

Formula 1 Announces New All-Female F1 Academy Series

Formula 1 announced on Friday a new all-female series called F1 Academy. The goal of the new series will be to help better prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of racing. To be clear, this isn't going to replace any of the current female racing series; instead, it will act as a Formula 4 series feeding into the higher ones.
BBC

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes' difficult season 'absolutely necessary' - Toto Wolff

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says that their difficult 2022 season was "absolutely necessary" for the team's future success. Mercedes, who had won the last eight constructors' championships, finished the season third and won only one race. Wolff said: "I am sure this a difficult year was necessary to...
racer.com

Ferrari signs off on 2022 with a 1-2-3 at Abu Dhabi F1 test

Track action for the 2022 Formula 1 season officially came to an end in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with a busy day of testing at the Yas Marina Circuit that was topped by Ferrari. The day was split between 2023 tire testing and rookie driver running, with teams able to run two cars following Sunday’s race at the same venue. That meant many race drivers were in action – including both of the usual drivers from Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes – and it was the Scuderia who led the way with an unusual one-two-three.
The Guardian

Indy100

Sebastian Vettel's most memorable moments on and off the track during his F1 career

Sebastian Vettel prepares for his final Formula 1 race at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after he announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season.The 35-year-old German driver made his F1 debut 15 years ago in 2007, and went on to win four consecutive world championships for Red Bull from 2010-2013 - with his first at the age of 23 making him the youngest-ever Formula 1 world champion.In 2015, Vettel joined Ferrari for six seasons before joining Aston Martin in the 2021 season up until his retirement.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBack in July, Vettel...
ng-sportingnews.com

