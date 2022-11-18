Read full article on original website
WAPT
Protesters call for more state resources to fix Jackson's water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — A push is on for more state resources to fixJackson's water crisis. Protesters with the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and the Poor People's Campaign stood outside the State Capitol holding up signs Monday calling on the state to provide things like home water filtering devices and water stations for Jackson schools.
WLBT
Jackson City Council approves new planning director
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months after taking on the position in an interim role, Chloe’ Dotson has officially been named director of Jackson’s Department of Planning and Development. On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved Dotson’s appointment with a 7-0 vote. Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said...
Canton city officials, former city engineer indicted in bribery scheme
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in Jackson returned an indictment in December 2021 charging three City of Canton officials and the former city engineer with criminal conspiracy charges relating to bribery and wire fraud. The indictment was unsealed on Monday, November 21 as two of the defendants, Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, […]
kvnutalk
Jackson, Mississippi, takes step forward in addressing water crisis
Jackson, Mississippi, is taking steps forward in finding a solution to the city’s water crisis. Decades of issues with the city’s water system came to a head in August, when historic flooding damaged a major pump at the main water treatment facility in Jackson, leaving around 150,000 of the city’s mostly Black residents without drinkable water.
Mississippi lawmakers discuss Jackson’s crime crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House Judiciary Committee met Monday morning for its second hearing on crime in Jackson. The majority of the meeting was focused on how the state can better serve Jackson police officers and help manage crime command centers around Jackson. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Jackson Police Chief James […]
mageenews.com
MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi
MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “From bridge replacements to overlay projects to erosion control, the projects taking place throughout southwest Mississippi will have a positive impact on public safety and travel...
mississippifreepress.org
Judge: Children No Longer Shackled’ in Courtroom, Touts ‘Transformative Change’
JACKSON, Miss.—Hinds County Youth Court Judge Carlyn Hicks’ first juvenile-delinquency case in July 2020 involved a 12-year-old girl who came into her courtroom in shackles that summer. “She sat at the witness table in front of the bench alone,” Hicks recalled as she addressed a captive audience at an event held on Nov. 17, 2022, at the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center.
Madison County supervisors approve expansion of Lost Rabbit
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the final phase of a project to expand the Town of Lost Rabbit. The Northside Sun reported the supervisors approved the final plat of Phase 2-A this month. The plat consists of only one lot where more developments are expected to take place. The […]
Rail service connecting Dallas to Magnolia State? Leaders of this Mississippi city throw support behind plan
The city of Vicksburg is throwing its support behind the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s effort to secure federal funding for Louisiana’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program that envisions potential Amtrak passenger rail service for Vicksburg. The program is part of the Louisiana 2020 Rail...
vicksburgnews.com
Jacques’ announces new location in Vicksburg
On Tuesday, Jacques’ announced they have found a new location and are getting it prepared quickly so they may announce an opening date. “We officially have a new location!!! We are getting it done as quickly as possible! Thank you so much to all our loyal customers who have supported us!! We will update as soon as we know what our re-opening date is!!!!“
Mississippi Department of Transportation receives $4M to help widen Lakeland Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past Legislative Session, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was allocated $4 million to assist in preconstruction activities on a project to widen State Route 25 (Lakeland Drive) in Rankin County. “I’d like to thank Senators Josh Harkins, Dean Kirby and the House members representing Rankin County for assisting […]
Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to see pay raises
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Employees of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office can expect a pay raise soon. The Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved the new pay scale in a 5-0 vote. Deputies will now earn $40,000, sergeants will earn $45,000 and lieutenants will earn $53,000. For some employees, the raise will mean an […]
WLBT
Clinton businessman pleads guilty to seven felony counts tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton businessman tied to a Hinds County election grant embezzlement scheme has pleaded guilty to seven felony counts. On Monday, Cedric Cornelius entered his plea in Hinds County Circuit Court. He faces up to 40 years behind bars and $60,000 in fines and will be...
United Furniture lays off all employees before Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United Furniture Industries laid off about 2,700 employees just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Daily Journal reported a memo was sent from the board of United just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 that told employees not to report to work. The memo also said the move is likely permanent. […]
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
WAPT
3 of 21 shootings involving Mississippi police officers in 2022 have been fatal
JACKSON, Miss. — Out of 21 shootings this year in Mississippi that involved police officers, three have resulted in deaths. William Drake's son, Jaylen Lewis, was one of those who died. "A father's love never goes away, especially as the child gets older," Drake said. Lewis' family recently posted...
Convicted Yazoo County drug dealer denied appeal
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Yazoo County drug dealer convicted in 2021 lost his recent appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Yazoo Herald reported that Robert Fisher was convicted and sentenced for several drug possession and trafficking charges in April 2021. Investigators said 31 kilograms of marijuana were found inside a […]
Mississippi ranks at the top of the CDC scale for influenza-like illness
Each year, the Center For Disease Control ranks each state on the level of activity seen from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI). Mississippi is ranked at the top of the scale — very high — and locals are experiencing the effects. “The flu is in Vicksburg now. It arrived early,...
Warehouse catches fire on S. Jefferson Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a warehouse in Jackson on Saturday, November 19. Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the fire started at the warehouse around 9:30 p.m. near South Jefferson and South streets. There were many tires in the building, which prevented firefighters from being able to quickly put […]
Teen found dead near fiery crash in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive in Jackson, Mississippi Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Capitol police responded to a call about a carjacking near Arlington Street in Jackson. Officers were told two armed males carjacked two victims and […]
