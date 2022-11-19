Read full article on original website
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony
If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
President Joe Biden said the extension will give “the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term.” The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Daily Beast
DeSantis’ Voter Fraud Crusade Suffers Yet Another Blow
One of the 20 Floridians arrested this summer for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election had his charges dropped by prosecutors on Tuesday, dealing yet another blow to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ increasingly shaky crusade against voter fraud in the state. Tony Patterson, 44, won’t be prosecuted because of “information received” from a supervisor of elections office in Tampa, and because he was already facing a prison sentence for a separate crime, reported the Miami Herald. Patterson was previously captured on body-cam footage appearing distraught and confused during his August arrest. “I thought felons were able to vote,” he said. “Why would you let me vote if I wasn’t able to vote?” The Tampa man is now the second of the 20 arrestees—mostly felons who were unaware they couldn’t vote and had even been issued voter ID cards—to not be prosecuted after a Miami judge threw out a case against 56-year-old Robert Lee Wood last month.
Daily Beast
Texas Was Once Headed Blue. Now Dems Just Hope to Stop the Bleeding.
For years, Texas Democrats have believed their state is on the precipice—perhaps just one more election cycle away—of turning from red to blue. But in 2022, for the second straight election, Texas got redder. When Beto O’Rourke ran for Senate in 2018, he came within 3 points of...
