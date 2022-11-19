Read full article on original website
Related
GoCreighton.com
#16 Bluejay Women's Basketball Faces Omaha on Tuesday
Omaha, Neb. -- The 16th ranked Creighton Women's Basketball team play its fourth road game in the first five contests of the 2022-23 season as the Bluejays take on Omaha on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:05 p.m. #16 Creighton (4-0) at Omaha (3-1) 11/22: - 7:05 p.m. Twitter: @CreightonWBB. Series...
GoCreighton.com
Volleyball Moves to 15th in AVCA Poll
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two days after having its 17-match win streak snapped, Creighton Volleyball dropped four spots to 15th in this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll released on Monday. Creighton (25-4, 17-1 BIG EAST) split a pair of road matches last weekend, a trip highlighted by a...
GoCreighton.com
Bluejay Women's Basketball Delivers 85-66 win at Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa -- Guided by 23 points from junior Emma Ronsiek (Sioux Falls, S.D.), the 20th ranked Creighton Women's Basketball team defeated Northern Iowa 85-66 on Sunday, November 20. The win lifted the Bluejays to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fell to 2-2 overall. Ronsiek and the...
Comments / 0