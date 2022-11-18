Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/18: AEW Full Gear, New WWE Survivor Series Matches, The Usos Make History, More

Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Wrestling Dream Match
The Rock has made it clear who his pro wrestling dream opponent is during a recent post on social media. During his incredible career as a pro wrestler in WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Explains Why The Bloodline Is Special
Roman Reigns is praising The Bloodline for being a group full of unique characters that are special because they can take anything and make it good. As the leader of WWE’s group name known as The Bloodline, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns knows what he’s talking about when it comes to making others around him better. Reigns started this “Tribal Chief” character in the summer of 2020 when he won the Universal Title at a show called Payback while the “Special Counsel” Paul Heyman was by his side.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Name Rumored To Return At WWE Survivor Series WarGames [SPOILER]
According to a new report, WWE Survivor Series WarGames could see the surprise return of one of the company’s top stars!. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch went head to head with Bianca Belair in an attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship. Not only did Big Time Becks once against get bested by Belair, she also suffered a torn shoulder in the match, and the next night on Raw saw her come out to address the crowd wearing a sling. Lynch would suffer a beatdown by the members of Damage CTRL on Raw, writing her off television for the foreseeable future, and she hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Will To Defend US Title Vs. Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory At WWE Survivor Series
Seth Rollins asked for it, and he’s now getting it. On WWE Monday Night Raw, the sports entertainment giant made the announcement that Seth Rollins is set to defend his WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a triple threat match at the company’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event.
tjrwrestling.net
Crowd Fight During Tag Title Match At AEW Full Gear Captured By Fan (VIDEO)
AEW Full Gear provided a very stacked card with loads of power matches throughout, however, that wasn’t the only fighting going on during the pay-per-view. During the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, a fight broke out in the crowd, with video showing security escorting the perpetrators out of the arena.
tjrwrestling.net
Tyrus Breaks Surprising Record With NWA Worlds Title Win
Tyrus has discussed his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship victory and revealed that he has broken an unusual record with his win. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Talks About Having Freedom In AEW
Saraya is grateful to have freedom in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). After defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a singles contest at AEW Full Gear, Saraya addressed her comeback to the squared circle during the pay-per-view’s media scrum. Saraya discussed multiple topics, including how she felt about her win...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Advertising Roman Reigns For 2023 Premium Live Event
Roman Reigns is not being featured in promotions for next year’s WWE Elimination Chamber. Recently, WWE released a poster for their 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, with the show airing live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre on February 18, 2023. The company is advertising several of...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For An Angle
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they chowed down on real dog food as part of a storyline in the company. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Jade Cargill has recently revealed why she chose All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over WWE. After taking out Nyla Rose at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill has her TBS Championship back in her possession and she still sits with an undefeated 42-0 record in the promotion. Jade Cargill...
tjrwrestling.net
Bryan Danielson Would “Love” To Just Work AEW’s YouTube Shows
If Bryan Danielson had his way, he wouldn’t be wrestling on AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson first started wrestling back in 1999 and has always fought in a high-intensity and taxing style. That style took many years off his career and a litany of injuries caused him to retire for two full years.
tjrwrestling.net
MJF’s AEW World Championship Win Made History
On November 19, 2022, MJF became the new AEW World Champion after taking out Jon Moxley at All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, making history in the process. At 26-years-old, MJF is one of the youngest world champions in the entire history of professional wrestling, and is the youngest altogether in All Elite Wrestling record books.
tjrwrestling.net
Jamie Noble Announces He Will Wrestle One More Match At WWE Live Event
Former WWE superstar Jamie Noble announced that he is stepping into the ring one more time in front of his hometown crowd. Jamie Noble has been associated with WWE for over 20 years. He was part of the WCW roster as a member of the Jung Dragons group, then when WWE bought WCW in 2001, he became a WWE superstar.
tjrwrestling.net
Kenny Omega Will Face Will Ospreay At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
At New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay will square off. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks — Matt and Nick Jackson) made their All Elite Wrestling return at their Full Gear pay-per-view event after being away from the company for two months, taking on Death Triangle in an AEW Trios Championship after a huge pop from the crowd. However, it wouldn’t end well for The Elite, as Death Triangle retained their titles.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Schiavone Explains Why Eddie Kingston Makes AEW Better
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone has discussed what it’s like working with Eddie Kingston and why he believes Kingston makes AEW better. Eddie Kingston burst into AEW back in 2020, answering Cody Rhodes’ open challenge for his TNT Championship. Kingston was unsuccessful in his attempt at winning that gold but in the two-and-a-half years since the proud New Yorker has become one of the most popular stars on the company’s roster. Kingston headlined his first AEW pay-per-view at Full Gear 2020 when he lost to Jon Moxley in a match for the AEW World Title.
tjrwrestling.net
Montez Ford Provides Injury Update
The Street Profits’ Montez Ford hasn’t been in the squared circle since September, however, the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions recently stated that he should be making his return soon. For the last few weeks now, Montez Ford has been out of action. Back in October during...
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (November 19)
The results are in for NJPW Strong Showdown. New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) held their NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 19, 2022, with the matches being taped at Los Angeles’ The Vermont Hollywood on October 16, 2022. The show broadcasted on NJPW World. Here are the full results...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Survivor Series 2011 Review
The 25th annual WWE Survivor Series felt like a homecoming of sorts since it was held at the World’s Most Famous Arena in Madison Square Garden in New York City. In addition to being an MSG show, it was also a homecoming for WWE Legend The Rock, who was wrestling in a WWE match for the first time in over seven years at WrestleMania 20, which was also at MSG. The selling point for this show was that The Rock agreed to team up with John Cena against the heel duo of The Miz and R-Truth, who had been thorns in the side for many months. Was it a predictable main event? Of course, but we still wanted to see The Rock back in a WWE ring after over seven years away. WWE billed the Cena/Rock team by saying: “Never Before. Never Again.” That meant it was the only time they would be a tag team.
tjrwrestling.net
Bobby Lashley Wants One More Match With Brock Lesnar
With one victory a piece, Bobby Lashley has made it clear he wants to step in the ring with Brock Lesnar one more time. The pair first clashed at the 2022 Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship, in a match which Lashley won. However, later that night Lesnar would also go on to pick up the win in the men’s rumble.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Officially Changed Mia Yim’s Name
WWE Superstar Mia Yim is no longer known as, well, Mia Yim. On the November 21, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Mia Yim was labeled as “Michin,” which translates to “Crazy” in Korean. During the November 14, 2022 episode of Raw, “Michin” was referenced as a nickname for Yim, however, it appears that the company has officially changed her in-ring name to the nickname.
