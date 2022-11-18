Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/18: AEW Full Gear, New WWE Survivor Series Matches, The Usos Make History, More

The 25th annual WWE Survivor Series felt like a homecoming of sorts since it was held at the World’s Most Famous Arena in Madison Square Garden in New York City. In addition to being an MSG show, it was also a homecoming for WWE Legend The Rock, who was wrestling in a WWE match for the first time in over seven years at WrestleMania 20, which was also at MSG. The selling point for this show was that The Rock agreed to team up with John Cena against the heel duo of The Miz and R-Truth, who had been thorns in the side for many months. Was it a predictable main event? Of course, but we still wanted to see The Rock back in a WWE ring after over seven years away. WWE billed the Cena/Rock team by saying: “Never Before. Never Again.” That meant it was the only time they would be a tag team.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO